Frank Lampard is billed to negotiate with Newcastle United over becoming the club’s new head coach according to reports

A Saudi-backed consortium has acquired the Premier League club and an overhaul looms at St James’ Park

Current manager Steve Bruce is expected to be kicked out by new owners, and Lampard is linked as replacement

Following the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United by Saudi-backed consortium, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly linked with the coaching job.

It was gathered that current manager Steve Bruce is already preparing for a sack as new club owners set to embark on an entire overhaul of the team.

And former Blues’ boss Lampard is set for return to return to managerial position as the new Magpies’ boss, according to reports.

Mirror are reporting that the former England international is the leading contender for the position after a staggering £305million takeover.

It was further gathered that Lampard will speak with the club as soon as Steve Bruce’ departure is announced this week.

Amanda Staveley, who owns 10% of the club following the Saudi-backed takeover, visited the training ground with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi to meet with Bruce and his players for the first time on Monday, Telegraph reports.

It has been widely reported that Bruce is on the verge of being axed after two years in charge with the new owners keen to re-shape the Tyneside club and challenge for trophies.

Since he was fired at the Stamford bridge back in January, Lampardwho has been out of a job but he could return if a deal is sealed with Newcastle.

Antonio Conte linked with Newcastle job

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the job, but , SunSport reports.

Reports have it that third parties linked with the club’s new owners approached Conte regarding replacing current manager Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Mike Ashley sold the club on Thursday after a year of back and forth; and incoming Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has outlined her vision for the club, insisting the Magpies can compete for the Premier League title and in Europe.

