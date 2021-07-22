A woman who went viral after her photo pulling a mkokoteni surfaced online has received help

Well-wishers opened a cereals shop for Everlyn Ndinyuka alias Mama Denno as per her wish

Philanthropist Wanja Mwaura was the first to highlight Ndinyuka’s plight

Kenyans have once again shown their giving spirit after helping a woman photographed pushing a heavy mkokoteni (handcart) in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

Everlyn Ndinyuka's plight touched wellwishers, and they fulfilled her dream of opening a cereals shop. Photos: Wanja Mwaura.

The photo of Everlyn Ndinyuka, alias Mama Denno pulling the heavy mkokoteni touched the heart of philanthropist Wanja Mwaura who highlighted her plight.

Ndinyuka told Wanja that her dream was to own a cereals shop, and the philanthropist made it come true with the help of well-wishers.

Via a Facebook post on Thursday, July 22, 2021, Wanja revealed that they had opened a cereals shop for Ndinyuka.

“You all remember Mama Dennis, the woman pulling a mkokoteni with 20 gallons of water? We managed to help her get the cereal shop she wanted in our own simple way.

She's busy trying to set it up,” Wanja wrote on Facebook.

Wanja also shared photos delivering bags of cereals to Ndinyuka’s new business premises.

Ndinyuka was touched by the gesture and expressed gratitude saying:

“I am thankful for all those who linked with Wanja to help me. May God bless your homes. Words alone cannot express my gratitude.”

Wanja Mwaura first highlighted Ndinyuka's plight. Photos: Wanja Mwaura.

Wanja also divulged that they paid Ndinyuka’s house rent for four months before wishing her well.

“Thank you to all of you Facebook family. I pray she gets to lift this business to another level since it is what she wanted and desired to do to stop pulling this heavy cart,” she wrote.

Kenyans react

Kenyans were touched by the act of kindness and reacted by writing:

Linda Kalya:

“Very impressive!”

Mumbi Bruce:

“May the almighty God bless you and Mama Dennis.”

Wairimu Marie:

“Keep up the good work.”

Eriss Khajira:

“Nice job my sister.”

Sparky Chelsea Gall:

“Give us her business location so that those living around can support her.”

Ndinyuka’s story

Wanja shared the viral photo of Ndinyuka pulling a mkokoteni on June 10, asking for help locating her.

Four days later, Wanja visited her and learned that Ndinyuka lives in a single room with five children, two of whom are adopted.

Wanja said that pulling the heavy handcart had taken a toll on the hardworking lady’s body while calling upon well-wishers to assist her.

“The tough work has weakened her body. As a result, she has severe pain in the back and legs. Let us make her life better for the sake of the children who are depending on her,” she wrote.

