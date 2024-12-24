Queens of the Asante Kingdom showcased vibrant dances at a recent dinner hosted by Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene

The event brought together queens from areas in the region, including elders like the Asokore and Ejisu queens, who danced energetically

Videos from the event, which were shared on social media, got netizens sharing their thoughts on the queens and the smooth dance moves

The queens of the Asante Kingdom danced to highlife and other contemporary songs when they attended a dinner organised by Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of the Asantehene.

The dinner was hosted for all the queens of the towns in the Ashanti region and other areas under Asante jurisdiction.

In videos shared on X by @Asante_nation, young and old queens joyfully danced and showed they knew how to have fun outside their traditional roles.

For example, the queens of Asokore and Ejisu, some of the elderly among the Ashanti queens, energetically danced to highlife music.

Younger ones, like the queen from Mampong, Manso Nkwanta, Yamfo, and Tepa, seemed to enjoy themselves with their rhythmic dance moves.

At a point, the queens also surrounded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, when he entered the dinner venue and danced with the revered king.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Asante queens’ dance moves

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the videos shared by @Asante_nation on social media.

@Medwenmeho68692 said:

“Our Queen Mothers.”

@augu_ofori_1 wrote:

“The one in the white skirt ( I guess it's Nana Mpasaasohemaa) is FOINE!!! Is she by any chance not married? Asking for my unc 😅.”

@kojopipim1 asked:

“Where is this building located please?”

@NanaOseiY1 responded:

“Inside Manhyia palace

@99wisdom99 said:

"I was busily counting papers then boom this videos pop up! I forgot where i reach sef😂😂😂😂😂."

@99wisdom99 wrote:

"The queen in black de3 forget oo. She no gree pesewa mpo😂😂😂😂."

@_graham_bright said:

"This is so nice."

@99wisdom99 wrote:

"Abrewa Borga gye wo two."

Ashanti queens wear expensive kente to Durbar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ashanti queens arrived elegantly at the outdooring of the Golden Stool.

The beautiful queens wore expensive their kente cloths while walking majestically to the durbar grounds.

Several netizens praised the queens' beauty and elegance in the comments of the social media post.

