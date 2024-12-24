Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, encountered a diehard fan after the successful conclusion of the BHIM Festival

The fan slept on the floor and began to weep uncontrollably in front of Stonebwoy and his wife

The video of Stonebwoy's diehard fan weeping and sleeping on the floor after meeting him and Dr Louisa triggered positive reactions

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, had an interesting recent encounter with a diehard fan.

The dancehall musician joined his wife, Dr Louisa, media personality Cookie Tee and others backstage to celebrate following the successful conclusion of his 2024 BHIM Festival music concert on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The high-profile event saw major artistes, including Jamaica's Spice, Nigeria's Davido, Bonaire Islands' Ir Sais, Larruso, Kwaw Kese, Efya, Rocky Dawuni, and Reggie Rockstone, all mount the stage to give electrifying musical performances.

Stonebwoy's fan sleeps on floor during encounter

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Farayi, who has gained popularity on TikTok for being a staunch supporter of Stonebwoy, approached the musician and his wife with his friends as they hung out together and jammed to music.

The fan could not hold his emotions as he immediately slept on the floor and began to weep uncontrollably in front of the BHIM Nation leader after meeting him for the first time.

Musician Stonebwoy, who has built a close connection with his huge fanbase since his rise to prominence, was awed by the fan's gesture. The Jejereje hitmaker consoled and hugged him before proceeding to have a fun interaction.

Stonebwoy and diehard fan's meeting stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ellis Atopley said:

"Finally, all those who said that you should stop disturbing yourself because Stonebwoy will never recognise you have been put to shame."

Mira commented:

"I feel like shedding tears ma bro happy for you BHIM forever 🔥🔥🔥."

SELASI said:

"The work just begging bro….don’t disappoint Bhim like some people did✌️✌️✌️good luck bro🥰🥰."

Kweku Brain Amakye commented:

"Awww life. Someone's dream is to meet his mentor k3k3. He is ok. Aww bro, everything will be fine. We pray stone will put you in a better position one day.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️Dream come true."

Stonebwoy makes peace with Samini after fallout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy hung out with his former mentor, Samini, at his private residence after the 2024 BHIM Festival.

The meeting marked the first encounter between the two musicians following the public fallout in recent years.

Stonebwoy also shared a heartfelt social media post celebrating Samini's 43rd birthday.

