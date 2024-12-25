Fire Engulfs Five Containers At Saglemi Affordable Housing Project

The Ghana National Fire Service aid it has successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at the Saglemi Housing project

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully extinguished a fire that threatened to engulf the Saglemi Affordable Housing project on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2024.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 5:52 pm, engulfed five 40-foot containers used as offices for the project.

After being alerted of the fire, the Sege and Devtraco Fire Stations firefighters arrived promptly at the scene.

The fire was brought under control after over three hours of intense firefighting.

The fire was fully extinguished by 9 pm.

Despite the complete destruction of the containers and their contents, the firefighters’ efforts prevented any destruction to the nearby housing units.

No casualties were recorded in the incident.

Meanwhile, the firefighters are yet to determine the cause of the fire as investigations commence.

Further updates are anticipated as authorities determine the fire's origin.

Business tycoon expresses interest in Saglemi project

A business tycoon, Salamu Amadu, has expressed a keen interest in the Saglemi Housing Project, a controversial initiative facing challenges.

In an upcoming interview with KSM, Amadu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, appeals to the government to consider selling the abandoned project to him with a commitment to completing the houses promptly, ensuring that the public can benefit from the development.

Amadu also touched on the importance of shelter as a fundamental human right, stating strongly that he cannot remain indifferent when the buildings constructed under the Saglemi Housing Project remain unused.

He views houses as structures and vital spaces that provide shelter, comfort, and security.

Group criticises public-private partnership

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Tenants Union of Ghana has criticised the government's moves to partner with a private developer for the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The union's spokesperson raised concerns about potential corruption in a YEN.com.gh interview.

The housing minister said about $100 million is required to make the Saglemi homes habitable

