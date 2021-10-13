Over the last few months, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned some important factories under the 1 District 1 Factory initiative.

While some of these factories were built from scratch to augment the efforts by the government to create jobs, others were also revamped to a better standard.

Some of these factories are already operational and have been producing products for the Ghanaian market to consume.

YEN.com.gh outlines seven factories Nana Akufo-Addo recently commissioned during his regional tour of the nation beginning September to now.

1. Garment Factory

Akufo-Addo commissioned the garment manufacturing company at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The MaaGrace Company Ltd, was commissioned on Tuesday, 5th October 2021.

It will specialise in the production of utility clothing, uniforms for security forces, hotels, schools, and hospital scrubs.

2. Shoe Factory

Akufo-Addo commissioned a shoe factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The Shoe Fabriek Ltd, located in the Eastern region, was commissioned on October 7, 2021.

The factory was established in February 2021, focuses on making high-quality shoes and apparel for children, men and women.

3. Rubber factory

The rubber factory was commissioned on September 3, 2021,

The $2.1 million rubber processing plant is located at Wassa Dompim in the Western region.

Narubiz Rubber Factory has the capacity to process 20 tonnes of rubber a day and 6240 tonnes a year.

4. Phase 3 KEDA Ceramics Factory

PhaseThe two of the ceramic factory was commissioned during Akufo-Addo's recent tour of the Western region.

The factory has employed 7,000 people both directly and indirectly, according to reports.

The ceramics factory currently exports 60% of the tiles produced on the West African market.

5. Rice Factory

The 6.7 million rice processing factory was commissioned on September 5, 2021

The factory which is located at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western region, produces between 1.5 to 2.8 tonnes of processed rice in one hour.

6. Cassava factory

The cassava and yam processing factory was commissioned on September 9, 2021,

CH Global Limited is located at Addo Nkwanta in the Krachi East District of the Oti region.

The facility is expected to process yams into frozen chips and yam balls.

The first phase of the project aims at processing 120 yams per hour.

7. Darko Farms

This factory is not particularly new.

It has been captured under the 1D1F initiative due to the partnership with government.

The government pumped GH¢18 million into the Darko poultry farm to revamp the almost dead company.

Over 150,000 Ghanaians given jobs via 1D1F

The Minister of Trade and Industry has stated that over 150,000 Ghanaians have been given jobs through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

According to Alan Kyerematen, since its inception in 2017, over 150,000 beneficiaries have been stationed in the 140 operational factories across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Alan Kyerematen also noted that so far, 278 factories are at various stages of implementation and completion.

