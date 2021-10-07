President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a shoe factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The Shoe Fabriek Ltd is located in the Eastern region was commissioned yesterday, October 7, 2021.

The factory was established in February 2021, focuses on making high-quality shoes and apparel for children, men and women.

Shoe factory commissioned under 1D1F initiative Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the commissioning of the factory.

1. Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to officially open the factory.

2. A front view of the Shoe Fabreik factory.

3. An outline of the company's mission and vision.

4. Akufo-Addo sampling one of the finished products from the factory.

5. A sample of some casual shoes produced at the factory.

6. Security shoes are not left out of the company's production.

7. Overview of the factory.

8. A worker at the factory stitching some shoe parts together.

9. One of the workers demonstrating how some of the equipment work.

10. Workers at the factory in a group photograph with President Akufo-Addo.

The plaque unveiled at the factory

Akufo-Addo commissions Garment Manufacturing company

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akufo-Addo commissioned a garment manufacturing company at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The MaaGrace Company Ltd, which would be operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative, was commissioned on Tuesday, 5th October 2021.

The garment company will specialise in the production of utility clothing, uniforms for security forces, hotels, schools, and hospital scrubs.

During President Akufo-Addo's visit to the Eastern region as part of his duties, he officially commissioned the company which had been in operation since 2003 under former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

One District One Factory (1D1F)

The Minister of Trade and Industry has stated that over 150,000 Ghanaians have been given jobs through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

According to Alan Kyerematen, since its inception in 2017, over 150,000 beneficiaries have been stationed in the 140 operational factories across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Alan Kyerematen also noted that so far, 278 factories are at various stages of implementation and completion.

