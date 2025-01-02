A video of a young man being dragged out of the Kantamanto market during the fire

The young man was accused of attempting to loot burnt goods belonging to victims of the fire

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed and chastised the young man in the comments section

A young Ghanaian man has landed into trouble after attempting to steal during the Kantamanto fire.

In an online video, he was seen being heckled by a police officer from the market grounds.

A young man is in the grips of police after an attempt to steal at Kantamanto.

According to reports, while the incident left traders who were counting their losses heartbroken, this young man was on the grounds trying to loot the burnt goods.

On Thursday, January 2, 2025, a wildfire broke out in Kantamanto. Goods and other items worth billions of cedis were burnt to ashes.

Fire officers were at the scene to quench the ravaging flames but to no avail. While victims were trying to save their goods, the unidentified young man wearing an orange shirt also picked what he could from the scene.

Watch the video below:

Kantamanto traders accuse NDC of fire

Traders at Kantamanto have accused the National Democratic Congress of starting the fire in the market.

Although they haven't provided substantial evidence to back their claims, they insist the fire was caused by NDC folks who want to eject them and bring members of their parties to occupy the spaces at the market.

Watch the video below:

