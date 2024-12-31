The Electoral Commission has affirmed Elikplim Akurugu as the winner of the Dome Kwabenya seat

The commission announced that it had rescinded the decision to rerun the election in one outstanding polling station amid controversy

The commission suspended the controversial re-collation exercise for Dome Kwabenya after some discrepancies with pink sheets

The Electoral Commission has affirmed the National Democratic Congress' Elikplim Akurugu as the winner of the Dome Kwabenya seat.

This is after it rescinded the decision to rerun the election in one outstanding polling station amid controversy.

The Electoral Commission has affirmed the National Democratic Congress' Elikplim Akurugu as the winner of the Dome Kwabenya election. Source: Elikplim Akurugu

Source: Facebook

This announcement came at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Tuesday, December 31.

The commission explained that it had found and verified all the pink sheets which contained critical election results.

There was going to be a rerun at the Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2 polling station because of discrepancies during the collation.

The commission suspended the controversial re-collation exercise for Dome Kwabenya after some agents failed to produce hard copies of pink sheets.

Akurugu was initially said to have defeated the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Mike Oquaye Jr. She won with 51,634 votes, while Oquaye Jnr trailed with 50,477 votes.

She improved on her record-setting performance in 2020 with 40.64%.

The Dome Kwabenya constituency, formed before the 2004 elections after being carved out of the then-Abokobi-Madina constituency, has been an NPP stronghold in the Greater Accra Region.

On the parliamentary side, the NDC did not cross the 40% mark in the constituency until 2020, with its best performance coming in 2008 when Zita Okaikoi captured 39.5% of the vote.

Annoh-Dompreh wins Nsawam-Adoagyiri election

YEN.com.gh reported that incumbent MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh was declared the winner of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency after a recount of ballots.

Annoh-Dompreh secured 29,640 votes, narrowly defeating the NDC's candidate, Amenorpe Philbert Fummey, who got 29,433 votes.

The New Patriotic Party’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom was also declared the winner of the Obuasi East election, retaining his seat in the Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh