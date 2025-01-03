Legendary Ghanaian player Abedi Pele momentarily lost his cool during a training session with Nania FC

The maestro and father of Andre and Jordan Ayew chided a player for a routine mistake as he took the team through their paces

Abedi's Nania will kick off 2025 on a difficult note, where they will lock horns against Hohoe United this weekend

Abedi Ayew 'Pele,' a legendary figure in Ghanaian and African football, briefly let his emotions take over during a training session with Nania FC.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year, who owns and occasionally coaches the Division One club, was on the sidelines overseeing drills when a player’s mistake triggered an outburst.

Abedi Pele briefly lost his cool while taking his Nania FC team through their paces at training. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

Abedi Pele rebukes player for costly mistake

In a widely circulated video on social media, the former Olympique Marseille playmaker was seen reprimanding the player for a costly error, which he attributed to overconfidence stemming from their comfortable 4-0 lead in the session.

His frustration highlighted his insistence on discipline and focus, qualities that defined his illustrious career.

According to Ghanaweb, Pele sternly warned that repeating such mistakes could lead to severe consequences, underscoring his demand for excellence on and off the pitch.

Abedi Pele’s enduring legacy

Abedi Ayew remains an iconic figure in Ghanaian football, celebrated for his technical brilliance and visionary leadership on the field.

As the last Ghanaian to win the African Footballer of the Year award—a feat he achieved three times—he stands among the continent’s greatest players, Ghanasoccernet reports.

His achievements with the Black Stars include being part of the squad that lifted the African Cup of Nations in 1982, Ghana’s last continental triumph.

At the club level, he shone in European football, particularly in France, where he starred for Lille and Marseille.

His time at Marseille was marked by historic success, including winning the 1993 UEFA Champions League.

Abedi’s exceptional goal-scoring ability made him Ghana’s all-time leading scorer until Asamoah Gyan broke his record in 2013.

Through his coaching and ownership of Nania FC, the father of current Black Stars players Andre and Jordan Ayew continues to contribute to Ghanaian football, fostering the next generation of talent with the same passion and intensity that defined his playing days.

Abedi Pele's Nania FC’s impressive form this season

Nania FC, currently in fine form, are preparing for a critical encounter against Division One Zone Three leaders Hohoe United on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

The Accra-based club boasts a four-game unbeaten streak, including three victories, which has positioned them fourth on the league table with 22 points from 11 matches.

With just a six-point gap separating them from the top spot, the race for promotion to the Ghana Premier League is heating up, and Nania is well-poised to challenge the league leaders in what promises to be a fierce contest.

Abedi Pele advises GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abedi Pele offered crucial advice to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the country's inability to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The football icon emphasised that restoring the sport's glory requires the GFA to "put its house in order."

