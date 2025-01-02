Actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her mother's birthday at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall on January 1, 2024

She used the opportunity to meet and interact with fans who bought discounted tickets to watch the movie, One Night Guests, alongside her and her family

Many people reacted to the heartwarming moment between her and a man living with disability

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown booked the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall to celebrate her mother's birthday.

McBrown celebrates her mother's birthday

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah, her family and some fans watched multiple award-winning film producer, Peter Sedufia's recently released movie, One Night Guests.

The Meet and Greet was held on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and fans bought discounted tickets to watch the movie alongside McBrown and her family. The actress also seized the opportunity to interact with fans.

In a video that surfaced online, the Onua Showtime host was seen interacting with a staunch fan who had a disability. The young man had stiff muscles in his arms and struggled to speak.

The star actress was elated to meet the fan and invited him and his family as guests on her show, Onua Showtime.

Another video showed McBrown, her daughter Baby Maxin and Baby Maxin's close friend getting up from their seats as they approached the Cinema stage where they cut the birthday cake.

Details of McBrown's Meet and Greet

McBrown meets physically challenged man

Reactions to McBrown's mother's birthday videos

Many people in the comments section spoke about the heartwarming interaction between Nana Ama McBrown and the disabled person whom she spotted in the Silverbird Cinemas.

Many people highlighted the fact that the Kumawood actress had a kind heart and was not discriminatory when it came to interacting with her fans.

The other heartwarming reactions of social media users are below:

Forgive🙏 said:

"And some people will say she’s a pretender. Do you guys know how Saturday borns hearts are? Hmm, we have a sympathising heart 😔😔🥰 and we love in all our hearts 🥰 bless you, Nana 🙏🙏🥰."

Mumme 🌹💋💃 said:

"Awwwww, I’m even crying 😍😍😍."

A K O S U A 🌹✝️ said:

"Awwwwwwww 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 this is beautiful and heartwarming."

Emelia Hayfron said:

"God bless you massively."

wan philips said:

"Mummy, I want to meet u one day Mummy felicity."

Adwoa francisca said:

"Nana ❤️you're one in billions God bless you 🙏."

