Bawumia's Campaign Speech At GNAT Hall Interrupted By Dumsor
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • A power cut briefly interrupted Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region.
  • Ghanaians have been dealing with intermittent power supply, also known as 'dumsor', over the past few months
  • Bawumia has been touring the country as part of his ongoing campaign for the 2024 presidential election

A power cut briefly interrupted Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region.

When the power cut hit, Bawumia was delivering a speech at the GNAT Hall on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Bawumia has been touring the country as part of his ongoing campaign for the 2024 presidential election
Source: Getty Images

The immediate silence and darkness that plunged the hall were met with loud shouts from the youth.

Ghanaians have dealt with intermittent power supply, also known as dumsor, over the past few months. The government, however, has downplayed the situation on multiple occasions.

The Vice President has been touring the country as part of his ongoing campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

This power cut comes as actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson prepares to hold a dumpster protest on June 8, 2024.

Nelson has appealed to Ghanaians and organisations to join her in another Dumsor vigil.

In a signed statement, Yvonne Nelson addressed the resurgence of Dumsor with a heavy heart and deep concern for the welfare of citizens.

She stated that as a proud Ghanaian, she never anticipated the issue's return, let alone its prolonged duration. The actress spoke about the first dumsor vigil she spearheaded and how it helped curb the crisis.

The actress further encouraged everyone to come together for a good cause and to make everyone's voices heard so that the leaders could prioritise Ghanaians' needs.

Ashanti Region holds Dumsor vigil

YEN.com.gh reported that Ashanti Region residents have organised a dumsor vigil to protest the ongoing power outages and their effects on their households and businesses.

According to Jerry Sukah, the vigil's convener, the government must press ECG to release a load-shedding timetable as soon as possible.

He blamed the current power crisis and economic hardship on the government's mismanagement of the economy.

Source: YEN.com.gh

