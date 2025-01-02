Asamoah Gyan has critiqued John Dramani Mahama and the NDC's flagship 24-hour economic policy

The Ghanaian football icon argues that Mahama's economic policy is not a novelty; instead wants the president-elect to refine it

Meanwhile, John Mahama is set to be sworn in as the president of Ghana on Tuesday, January 7

Former Ghanaian football captain Asamoah Gyan has voiced scepticism about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagship campaign promise of a 24-hour economy.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Gyan argued that such a system is not new, citing essential services like police stations, hospitals, and filling stations that already operate 24/7.

Asamoah Gyan has charged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to refine his flagship 24-hour economy policy. Photos by @JDMahama/X and Ernest Ankomah/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan questions Mahama's 24-hour economy

During the session, Gyan challenged the novelty of the proposed policy, emphasising the need for improvements rather than branding it as a fresh initiative.

“It already exists. Police stations, hospitals, and filling stations already operate on a 24-hour basis.

"So, if the government says a 24-hour economy, they should say they will improve it. It’s not a new policy,” Gyan remarked.

His comments have added to the ongoing debate about the initiative's practicality and impact.

It was a cornerstone of John Dramani Mahama’s campaign during the 2024 general elections, which he won by a landslide margin.

Mahama vows to implement 24-hour economy

The president-elect has reiterated his administration's dedication to implementing the policy upon assuming office on January 7, 2025.

In a statement, Mahama highlighted the initiative's transformative potential, explaining its goal of creating more employment opportunities and shifting Ghana toward an export-driven economy, per Graphic Online.

The 24-hour economy will be a deliberate policy intervention to encourage and support businesses and companies to operate 24/7, preferably in three shifts of 8 hours each.

This approach aims to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs.

The debate surrounding Mahama's 24-hour economy

Critics, including Gyan, maintain that the core elements of a 24-hour system already exist in vital sectors.

They argue that rebranding these functions may not address the structural challenges facing the economy.

However, supporters of the policy assert that its scope extends beyond essential services, aiming to incorporate sectors like retail, transportation, and entertainment into a more comprehensive round-the-clock framework.

Asamoah Gyan's stint in politics

The Black Stars' all-time top scorer made a pivotal decision in the run-up to the 2024 general elections to withdraw from politics, severing ties with any future political affiliations, as noted by Citi Sports.

His brief stint in the political arena began in February 2024 when he attended the campaign launch of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Presidential Candidate.

Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals in 107 appearances for the Black Stars, making him the leading scorer in the history of Ghana. Photo by Jim Rogash.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan subsequently took on a key role as the chairman of the Youth and Sports Manifesto subcommittee.

However, the football icon reflected on his involvement in partisan politics, admitting it was not aligned with the best interests of Ghanaian youth.

With this realisation, Gyan has resolved to permanently step away from the political scene.

Asamoah Gyan bemoans treatment from Ghanaians

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears while reflecting on his tenure as Black Stars captain.

A visibly emotional Gyan expressed deep sorrow over the treatment he endured from Ghanaians and certain journalists, accusing them of tarnishing his reputation.

