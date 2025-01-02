The unfortunate Kantamanto Market fire disaster has confirmed a doom prophecy by Bishop John Yaw Adu

This comes after he prophesied that incidents of fire outbreaks in marketplaces will be very rampant in 2025

Many netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views regarding the prophecy by Bishop J.Y Adu

Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and Founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has got tongues wagging in the wake of the unfortunate fire disaster that destroyed over 100 shops at the Kantamanto Market in Accra.

A video making rounds on TikTok and sighted by YEN.com.gh apparently proves that the revered man of God, during a 31st-watch night service, prophesied about pending fire outbreaks in the new year.

Bishop J. Y Adu's prophecy on market fires causes stir. Photo credit: @Bishop J Y Adu/Facebook, @Ladysenagh/X

In the video, Bishop J. Y. Adu was very emphatic in his prophetic declaration as he indicated that incidents of fire outbreaks, especially at marketplaces, would be on the rise.

"In the new year, many markets will be razed by fire, and many people will be in sorrow," he told his congregants during the service.

The revered Bishop J.Y Adu also advised Ghanaians to be cautious, especially when handling electrical appliances.

"When leaving home, ensure you switch off your meter. When leaving your shops in the market also switch off your meters," he advised.

Kantamanto Market incident

The unfortunate fire disaster at the Kantamanto Market occurred in the early hours of January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service, as part of efforts to douse the fire, responded with five fire trucks.

Fire tenders from Circle, Trade Fair, and Dansoman were later dispatched to the market to help douse the fire.

The fire service has not yet released a statement on what caused the fire at the Kantamanto Market.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 12,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian react to the market fire prophecy

Social media users who commented on the video gave their views on Bishop J.Y. Adu's prophecy.

Muhammed Dawood indicated:

"Why pastors in Ghana dont see any good things about Ghana except bad images. hmmmmm."

WINNY BAE indicated:

"My pastor too said this 31 night and and it has happened truly truly eiii hmm."

RAYMOND added:

"All i know is that, if God shows something to you, He adds solutions to it ryt? So what did God tell us to do in order to prevent this? Fire in our markets de3, s3 5&6 ooo."

LIKE HOW added:

"So they will not wake up one day and say Ghana is going to be rich the youth of Ghana are going to get work what kind of prophecy is this."

Trader loses GH¢400k worth of goods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian trader was distraught after realising that her shop was among several shops gutted by fire at the Kantamanto Market.

The woman in a video lamented as she opened up about how the unfortunate incident had affected her finances.

Her main concern was how to cater for her family now that her source of livelihood was gone.

