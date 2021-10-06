Akufo-Addo has commissioned a garment manufacturing company at Koforidua

The MaaGrace Company Ltd would be operating under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative

About 600 youths across the New Juabeng North Municipality and its environs have secured employment in the factory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a garment manufacturing company at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The MaaGrace Company Ltd which would be operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative was commissioned on Tuesday, 5th October 2021.

The garment company will specialise in the production of utility clothing, uniforms for security forces, hotels, schools, and hospital scrubs.

Akufo-Addo commissions garment manufacturing factory Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

During President Akufo-Addo's visit to the Eastern region as part of his duties, he officially commissioned the company which had been in operation since 2003 under former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some photos from the short event held to commission the factory which has so far been beneficial to a lot of unemployed youth in the area.

1. President Akufo-Addo spotted cutting the tape to commission the facility.

2. The plaque unveiled by President Akufo-Addo.

3. A front view of the MaaGrace Company Ltd.

4. Some employers busily working as the president and his team looks on.

5. A section of some of the company busily working .

6. An over view of the factory together with its workers.

Maa Grace Company Limited

In 2017, the company applied for support under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative and has since seen its operations resuscitated.

MaaGrace Limited was one of the leading garment companies that produced over 2 million face masks, 18,000 hospital gowns, and headcovers, as well as 12,000 medical scrubs within a short period of time when the coronavirus hit the country hard.

About six hundred (600) youths across the New Juabeng North Municipality and its environs have secured employment in their locality, which prevents rural-urban migration, another strategic objective of the 1D1F initiative.

One District One Factory (1D1F)

The Minister of Trade and Industry has stated that over 150,000 Ghanaians have been given jobs through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

According to Alan Kyerematen, since its inception in 2017, over 150,000 beneficiaries have been stationed in the 140 operational factories across the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Alan Kyerematen also noted that so far, 278 factories are at various stages of implementation and completion.

