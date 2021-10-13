No Bra Day is observed every year by most women across the world.

The month of October has been set aside for breast cancer awareness and on the 13th day of the month, women across various age groups are encouraged to go braless.

No Bra Day Photo credit: Poh Kim Yeoh / EyeEm/Getty Images

1. How it came about

The day takes its roots from a medical event held in Toronto Canada on October 19, 2011, organized by a plastic surgeon known as Dr Mitchell Brown.

The theme of the event was 'Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day as it was intended to encourage breast cancer survivors to consider reconstructive surgery.

2. The change in names

The phrase 'No Bra Day' came into existence after an anonymous person who used the name Anastasia Doughnuts came up with the idea to turn BRA Day into a No Bra Day where women can enjoy being braless and become more aware of the symptoms of breast cancer.

3. The initial day of observance

The day was initially observed on July 9, 2011, and it continued until 2013.

Through various social media posts, both July 9 and October 13 were recognized as the No Bra Day.

Since 2015 however, the day has only been observed on the 13th Day of the Breast Cancer awareness month.

4. The different meanings of the day

The day was originally intended to promote the awareness of breast cancer symptoms; however, a growing number of females use that day to highlight the importance of gender equality.

