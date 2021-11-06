Akufo-Addo appoints Dr. Daniel McKorley CEO board chair of Trade Fair

Dr. Daniel McKorley is now the board chair of Ghana Trade Fair

President Akufo-Addo made his appointed

The president believes the business mogul will transform the collapsing company

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed business mogul Dr. Daniel McKorley, as Chairman of the reconstituted Board of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL).

At a ceremony to swear in the Board Members, sector Minister Alan Kyerematen told the Board that the Government is redeveloping the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL) into a major Trade Hub in the sub-region.

According to the Minister, the Company and the trade fair site are undergoing a major transformation and redevelopment.

At the core of this is the development of state of the art, international standard Convention and Exhibition Centre supported by a mix-use commercial facility including hotels, offices, retail, and leisure Centres.

The Minister informed the Board that the project concept had been developed, the project master plan was approved, and a land title was also secured.

Additionally, an infrastructure developer has also been procured, and the site has been cleared in readiness for the redevelopment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Company’s Redevelopment Project which covers an area of about 156 acres, when completed, would create a well-coordinated and well-managed world-class multi-purpose international Trade Fair Centre.

It will attract global trade and investment into the country and position Ghana as a regional trade fair hub. The Trade Fair will also generate additional tax revenue from businesses and generate an estimated 10,000 jobs from planning, construction, and post-construction management.

Members of the Board include the Chief of La, the Chief Executive of the Company (Dr. Agnes Adu), and Madam Gloria Annoh-Wiafe. The others are Mr. Tobby Amankwah, Hon Elvis Morris Donkor, Mrs. Ruth O. Addison, Madam Cecilia Gambrah and Mr. Hubert Sevor

Source: Yen