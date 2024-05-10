A video of some traders at Suame in Kumasi donating to support a sick child has popped up on social media

The women stormed the Oyerepa Radio/TV station to donate GH¢4,000 to support the little boy after learning about his condition

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted over their move and praised the women for their generosity

Some traders of the Suame Market in Kumasi displayed boundless generosity as they rallied together to support a sick child during Auntie Naa's radio show.

They stormed the Oyerepa Radio/TV station with a colossal amount of GH¢4,000 to donate to the medical expenses of the child who has been suffering from ventricular septal defect (VSD), popularly known as a hole in the heart.

Speaking on why they decided to help the little boy, one of the women, identified as Auntie Christie, explained that his story touched them after hearing about it on the radio.

"I was moved after hearing the story of the young boy. So, I decided to mobilize the women and collect some money to support them. On the first day, we were able to raise GH¢2,200. On the second day, we raised GH¢900; another woman later helped us raise GH¢900."

Auntie Naa was dumbfounded by their act of generosity. She took to her media house to thank the women so much.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video were impressed as they took to the comment section to laud the women.

@pearlankomah wrote:

"Ghana ankasa we love ourselves paaa."

@Ama_Sarfo wrote:

"May these women never lack in their lives, may the favour of God be upon them as they sell in the market."

@Ama Blessing wrote:

"Or the way I’m broke should I go to Ante Naa."

@EL-ELI wrote:

"The boy is already healed with the love and energy shown and exhibited."

@Akosua Fosua wrote:

"God bless our mothers."

@Amponsah Michael wrote:

"I love the energy behind their donations."

