A student of the University of Mines and Technology has recently shared that he, along with his twin brother, holds one of the top leadership positions in the school

Raymond Kojo Kyei is the president of the Students' Christian Council and is reading Geological Engineering

His twin brother, Richmond is a Renewable Energy Engineering student and holds the position of Student Representative Council (SRC) treasurer

A student of the University of Mines and Technology known as Richmond Kojo Kyei who happens to be a twin has recently thrown light on the leadership position he as well as his brother hold in school.

Taking to his LinkedIn timeline, Richmond revealed that he is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Geological Engineering and is the President of the Students' Christian Council (SCC).

He also shared that his brother, Raymond, who is pursuing his bachelor's degree in Renewable Energy Engineering is the current Treasurer of the Student Representative Council (SRC) in UMaT.

Raymond and Richmond

Richmond ended by saying that their hope is to influence the world with the abilities they possess.

"Hello comrades, meet Richmond and Raymond. Super blessed twins. Raymond is currently the SRC Treasurer -UMaT, and a BSc Renewable Energy Engineering student and I am the President, Students' Christian Council, BSc Geological Engineering by the grace of God. We hope to influence the world with our abilities and pray that God will help us."

