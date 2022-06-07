The President has commissioned 100 mercury-free gold processing equipment for use in the small-scale mining sector

Nana Akufo-Addo said the acquisition of the new machines is part of a national push toward clean small scale mining and environmental sustainability

Already some of the machines have been handed over to some community mining schemes and the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned 100 mercury-free gold processing equipment for use by small-scale miners across the country.

Commissioning the equipment commonly referred to as “Gold Katcha” at the Independence Square on Monday, June 6, 2022, Akufo-Addo described the acquisition of the equipment as a milestone for Ghana’s push toward clean small-scale mining and environmental sustainability.

The Gold Katcha equipment extracts gold from the ore without the use of mercury. For many decades small-scale mining, popularly referred to as galamsey has been done with mercury which pollutes freshwater bodies.

The Gold Katcha equipment were commissioned at the Black Star Square on Monday. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

The equipment, the president said during an event to commission them, has the capacity to recover over 90% of gold from the ore.

This gives small-scale miners much more gold than they would have obtained from the traditional method of using mercury, he said.

In addition to Ghana’s commitments under the Minamata Convention on Mercury, which is to reduce, and, where feasible, eliminate the use of mercury in artisanal and small-scale mining, he Akufo-Addo said “we owe it as a duty to protect and safeguard our environment by reducing and, eventually, eliminating the use of such harmful chemicals.”

Akufo-Addo indicated that some of the equipment he commissioned have already been handed over to some Community Mining Schemes and the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, and was confident that they would go a long way to facilitate clean small-scale mining.

“It is our intention to procure some 300 more of these equipment, under the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, for use in the various communities where the Programme is being implemented. Our goal is to eliminate gradually, but as soon as possible, the use of mercury in small-scale mining, and help realise the objectives of the Minamata Convention on Mercury,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that he will continue to pursue policies and programmes that will promote responsible and sustainable mining practices that contribute to national development.

“It is my hope, and, indeed, that of most Ghanaians, that beneficiaries of these equipment will put them to good use for their own benefit and for the benefit of the country,” he said.

