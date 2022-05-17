Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has disclosed the amount of money he used to earn per day working as a small scale miner

In an interview with Delay, he also made some revelations as to how he made his first breakthrough

He shared on the Delay show that it was mining that made him be the wealthy and successful man he is

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has disclosed that in his youth, he used to work as an illegal miner, popularly known as 'galamsey'.

In an interview with Delay, he revealed that he used to earn one million dollars ($1m) every day working as a 'galamsey' guy.

I was earning $1 million a day. Do you know something, Ghana is so rich.

Delay in shock calculated how much he was approximately earning in a year, and it was over $350 million per year.

For me, it was mining that helped me to be wealthy.

Delay being skeptical about the amount of money Chairman Wontumi earned from mining, he said:

I always tell people to fast check at Precious Mineral Marketing Company (PMMC). It is for the government. If you go there, mention Handsome Mining or mention my name, Wontumi. They know me. They would pull out my records for you.

Chairman Wontumi lists things money is used for in hilarious interview with Delay

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has found himself in the news again, and this time around, for hilarious reasons.

In an interview with popular talk show host Deloris Frimpong Manso widely referred to as Delay, the NPP regional chairman, was asked why he has bought a Rolce Royce when there is so much hardship and hunger in the country.

Wontumi replied to Delay's question and asked if she was hungry which she replied no.

He further asked her to look around the studio and said it is one of the nicest studios around and that the studio has helped the public so why can't he buy a nice car for himself if he is doing good for the public?

He further went on to ask Delay a rhetorical question saying ''why do we look for money?'' Then, he listed some things money is used for:

We look for money to be happy, we look for money for daily bread and daily expenses

The part of his list that caught the attention of many and had them laughing was:

We look for money to look for woman

