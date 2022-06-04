Debrah Bekoe Isaac the CEO of As I Grow, a Ghanaian NGO, has led his team to bless several communities

The team provided farming tools and other essentials to farmers in the localities to help boost their yields

According to Isaac, a survey conducted by As I Grow showed that Ghana might experience food shortage in a few years, which is why they decided to intervene

As I Grow NGO which is based in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region has, once again, completed a heartwarming exercise of helping deprived farming communities around the country.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh after the donation exercise, the CEO, Debrah Bekoe Isaac indicated that the 30 deprived communities visited included Takase, Hele, Obuobi Akura, Yilo Krobo (Adebonsera, Obuadaso, Togodo), Kumikrom, Akote, Traio, Miawani, Yaw Laga, Kwaku KRE, Kwaku Afum, and many others.

He further pointed out that some of the problems the communities face include lack of farming equipment such as spraying machines, simple farm tools (machetes, homes cutlasses), access to machineries such as harvesters, planters and ploughing machines, access to information on farming methods, accessible roads, and available markets for their farm products.

"As I Grow organisation has been working in deprived communities over the years and has seen that these multifaceted issues drastically reduced agricultural production in these rural areas. In a few years to come Ghana might not have enough food to feed the population as a result of unequal growth in the population compared to productivity. The cities are chocked with no agricultural lands, hence famine may set in if the government, institutions and NGOs who are into agricultural sector do not come in. That's why we do what we do," he added.

According to Isaac, As I Grow NGO's surveys have established that most farmers have reduced production since these constraints are preventing them especially access to loans and finance. He passionately called on the government to tighten up its measures in ensuring equal financial distribution.

The CEO says the government and the agricultural sector are doing well but more policies need to be put in place to boost the agricultural sector.

