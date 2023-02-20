PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Enterprise Insurance supports accident victims

Enterprise Insurance LTD in partnership with the Accident Victims Support Foundation (AVSF) have donated mobility aids worth GHS 14,000 to victims of various road accidents.

The donation was made on 26th January 2023 at the office of the AVSF located at Sakaman, Accra. Speaking on behalf of AVSF, Rev. Cyril Crabbe, the Head of the foundation, received the items and thanked the management of Enterprise for their benevolence.

He expressed his profound appreciation for the consistent support they have enjoyed from Enterprise over the past two years.

The Head of Marketing & Communications of Enterprise Insurance, Mr. Mark D. Addison on his part said the gesture was in line with the Company’s strong belief in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Again this donation in particular aligns with the services of the company in providing support to individuals who have suffered losses in road accidents and as such need some form of assistance.

He referred to Enterprise Insurance’s Personal Accident policy which pays compensation to clients who get injured, incapacitated, or even lose their lives during road accidents.

He added that the company is committed to supporting the vulnerable in society in line with “Friendliness” which is one of the core values of Enterprise Insurance.

One of the accident victims who previously worked as a Mechanic and has now been paralyzed due to a road accident, Mr. Abdul Latif Raheem, was presented with one of the wheelchairs. He expressed his appreciation to Enterprise for the kind gesture.

The items donated include wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and Zimmer frames which were donated to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital by the AVSF on behalf of Enterprise.

About Enterprise Insurance LTD

Enterprise Insurance is the oldest Non-life Insurance company in Ghana and has been in operation since 1924.

The company takes its roots from the Royal Exchange Assurance Corporation of the United Kingdom, which commenced business in the Gold Coast in 1924, then became Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance Ghana Limited, (GREG) and subsequently, Enterprise Insurance LTD. It is a subsidiary of Enterprise Group PLC.

Enterprise Insurance is a leading Insurer in Fire, Marine, Motor, General Accident and Specialized Insurance solutions.

