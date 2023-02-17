The Greater Regional Minister Henry Quartey has announced that some disputed localities within the East Legon enclave in Accra have been declared security zones

This has become necessary because of intelligence picked up by the REGSEC that people affiliated with two feuding real estate companies, Top Kings and Empire Builders, may soon clash

The minister explained at a press conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, that the areas will be stationed with security personnel to quell any violent clashes that would disrupt law and order in the areas, namely Borteyman, Adjiringanor and adjoining areas

Parts of East Legon, a high-end locality within the Greater Accra metropolis, have been declared a security zone by the security council.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has declared Adjringanor, Borteyman and adjoining areas a security zone over a bitter land dispute between two estate developers, Top Kings Enterprise and Empire Builders.

According to the Greater Regional Minister Henry Quartey his office has picked up credible intelligence of possible clashes between thugs affiliated with the two disputing estate developers.

L-R: Armed military personnel stationed at a disputed land and Henry Quartey addressing a press conference. Source: Facebook/@iAmHenryQuartey, @Ghana Military Service.

Source: Facebook

At a press conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the minister said security personnel will be deployed to the area to quell any possible violent clashes and ensure peace and calm.

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, some group of men armed with makeshift weapons recently stormed the disputed area to destroy buildings under construction by Top Kings.

"Some workers of Top Kings were beaten up by the land guards. A windshield of a truck was destroyed by the land guards," Daily Graphic reported.

Empire Builders Limited, a subsidiary of Trassaco Group, and Top Kings have been at each others' throats since 2018 over the land dispute that has travelled from the High Court to the Supreme Court.

The report added further that, although the final ruling favoured Top Kings, Empire Builders has failed to accept it and has filed a new writ at the court.

Residents at Trassaco Valley in trouble

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story in 2020 that the owner of Trassaco Valley Estate has lost a court case over his land.

The protracted land dispute was resolved by the Supreme Court in favour of Top Kings Limited.

The Supreme Court judgement, therefore, puts the fate of residents in the affected areas in limbo.

Source: YEN.com.gh