CEO OF Dentsu Ghana Andrew Ackah

CEO of Dentsu Ghana, Andrew Ackah, has been sworn in as the 9th President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), at its 8th Investiture Ceremony on Friday 9th February 2023.

The event also saw the swearing in of the Executive Council for the next four (4) years: Clarence Amoatey, COO of Touchpoint Magna as Vice President, and Russel Eni, MD & Creative Director of Insel Communications Limited as Treasurer.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, assured the newly elected executives of the AAG, that the bill to regulate the practice of advertising in Ghana has lingered for a while but he will make every effort to see that the advertising bill is passed.

He acknowledged the benefits of the bill to the practice of advertising in Ghana, saying:

In markets where this industry has excelled, it has excelled within a properly regulated environment. I do know how much work you have done already in the preparatory stages, and I would like to assure that when all is ready, my doors at the Ministry of Information are open to help you see the draft bill passed into law, he assured.

Andrew Ackah, the association's newly inducted president, addressed five critical areas in his inaugural speech:

The Advertising Bill

Andrew said:

The world, and more significantly Ghana, is entering a period of economic downturn. Advertising is a bellwether industry, which means it is at the forefront of the economy. Any policy the government makes has an impact on our industry.

He further went on to say

The AAG has tried to regulate advertising through compliance and moral persuasion. However, this has not worked satisfactorily, and it is the reason we are calling on the government to do two things for us.

Andrew asked for speed in passing the Advertising Bill in Ghana to regulate and establish the standards of advertising and quell substandard practices. He said the Bill's passing will also stimulate revenue to support the government during these difficult times.

Indiscriminate mounting of billboards

You don’t need to look hard to see that a number of the billboards on our roads are a nuisance and danger to road users, he said.

Although the AAG, Metropolitan Authorities, and Highway Authority have done a great deal of work to solve this, the problem persists and worsens by the day, but we can all renew our commitment to rid our cities of these unauthorized installations of billboards and clean up the clutter,” he expressed.

Investing in data, the currency of superior strategy, creativity, and innovation

With real-time changes in consumer attitudes, behavior, and media engagement, the correct data is more critical than ever. Robust and accurate data must be the marketer's north star for understanding and engaging the consumer, and for measurement and attribution that enables the highest return on the advertising investment. The industry generally does not have open and standardized consumer benchmark studies.

He called on the association to help equip practitioners with the right tools and data infrastructure to capitalize on the growing complex changes.

Collaboration of creative minds in content creation and creativity

Andrew noted saying:

As practitioners, we build incredible brands and solutions for our clients, and so should we use the same creative thinking process to uplift the Association.

He used the opportunity to invite all activation and experiential gurus, media experts, creatives, techies, fashion, music, and entertainment curators, filmmakers, and everyone to come together and build the industry.

Brand support for client and greener earth.

He went further to entreat all practitioners to strive to influence their clients with a purpose-driven agenda, at the core of their strategy, that resolves social injustice and protects human dignity. He noted saying:

For greener earth, we need to keep demanding accountability from brands that are not shifting to biodegradable inputs in their production process and end up generating thousands of tons of plastic waste along our shores and in the inner towns and cities. We must also encourage greener energy use.

He entreated all stakeholders to come together to achieve the needed results.

In attendance was the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, management and staff of dentsu, among other dignitaries.

The AAG is the industry body and professional institute for Advertising and Marketing Communications business in Ghana.

