VinFast share volatility 'normal': chief executive

Le Thi Thu Thuy, CEO of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, says the path ahead looks less challenging than the past. Photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

Source: AFP

The dramatic fluctuation in shares of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is "normal", its chief executive told AFP on Friday, insisting the company was on sound footing despite racking up huge losses.

Shares in the communist state's first homegrown car manufacturer have veered wildly since it listed on the Nasdaq in August, peaking above $82 before lurching back down, closing on Thursday at $12.56.

At one point VinFast's valuation was greater than auto behemoths Ford and General Motors, but some commentators have warned it is overvalued, pointing to slow sales and poor reviews of its VF8 model in the United States.

But CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy insisted the volatility was to be expected.

"It's normal for the share price to be very volatile at the beginning of the listing, especially with such a very small free float," she told AFP in an interview at the company's offices in Hanoi.

Only around one percent of VinFast shares are listed for trading, with 99 percent held by Pham Nhat Vuong, the owner of parent group Vingroup and Vietnam's richest man.

"In the next year or so, we are targeting that so the loss is becoming less and less," Thuy said.

The company, which launched in 2017, aims to compete with giants like Elon Musk's Tesla, and has begun work on a factory in the US state of North Carolina.

"I think the past has been more challenging than the path forward," Thuy said.

"The task is daunting in front of us, but I think we have achieved a lot we've done a lot in the last six years. We are ready for the path ahead."

Tesla tussle

Vinfast which launched in 2017, aims to compete with giants like Elon Musk's Tesla. Photo: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP/File

The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.

VinFast opened six showrooms in California in July, including a flagship store in upmarket Santa Monica.

But it faces a tough fight to compete in a US market dominated by Tesla.

According to VinFast figures, around 17,000 orders for two models -- the VF8 and the VF9 -- have been placed by customers worldwide, including around 10,000 in the United States.

But only 350 cars -- all of them VF8s -- are currently on the road.

