Two employees leave Adidas amid China graft probe
Adidas said Wednesday two employees had left the company as the German sportswear giant investigates bribery allegations in China.
The probe was sparked by an anonymous letter sent to Adidas on June 7, allegedly written by staff in China, that laid out "potential leadership concerns" and allegations of "compliance violations".
"Evidence has been found that in the interaction with local vendors, one employee violated the company's code of conduct," Adidas said in a statement.
"Separately, a second employee failed to meet the company's leadership expectations of demonstrating mutual respect and trust. As a result, both employees have left the company."
Adidas added that the investigation into the allegations was still ongoing, with help from independent external advisors.
According to the Financial Times, those accused in the letter included one of the company's executives involved with Adidas's marketing budget in China, which it said stood at 250 million euros ($268 million) a year.
Another Adidas China manager is said to have received "millions in cash from suppliers, and physical items such as real estate", according to the paper.
China is a key market for Adidas but its business in the world's second-biggest economy was hit hard during long-running coronavirus lockdowns.
The group's Greater China sales had however been recovering, growing eight percent last year, and Adidas has forecast double-digit growth in 2024.
But the corruption allegations "could jeopardise the goal of finally regaining a foothold in (China) after the massive slumps of the past four years," Juergen Molnar, an analyst at RoboMarkets, said last week.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.