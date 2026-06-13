Opta’s supercomputer has analysed the possible outcomes of Brazil vs Morocco using 25,000 simulations

Brazil enter the tournament chasing a sixth World Cup title after a long wait since their last victory

The Group C opener could play a major role in deciding who finishes top of the group

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup meeting between Brazil and Morocco.

The Selecao will begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title when they face Morocco in their Group C opener at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday.

2026 World Cup: Supercomputer predicts Brazil vs Morocco clash

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Brazil enter the tournament with one of the strongest World Cup histories, having featured in every edition of the competition since it began in 1930.

They remain the only nation to achieve that feat and their five World Cup triumphs are the most of any country.

However, Brazil have not lifted the trophy since their 2002 victory and are currently experiencing their joint-longest wait between World Cup titles.

Another disappointing campaign in North America could raise serious questions about the future direction of Brazilian football.

Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties, with Raphinha ending the tournament as the player with the most shots on target without scoring a goal, registering six efforts.

The Barcelona star will be hoping for a much better tournament this time around after becoming one of Brazil’s key attacking figures.

Raphinha was Brazil’s most productive player during 2026 World Cup qualifying, contributing five goals and two assists. He also enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 season with Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions as the club won La Liga.

Supercomputer predicts Brazil vs Morocco

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Brazil have the advantage heading into their opening Group C fixture against Morocco.

After 25,000 pre-match simulations, Brazil were predicted to win 57.7% of the time.

A draw was recorded in 23.5% of the projections, while Morocco were given a 18.8% chance of securing all three points.

Despite the difference in probabilities, the winner of the match will likely see themselves as favourites to finish top of Group C.

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup History

The upcoming clash will be only the second meeting between Brazil and Morocco at a World Cup.

Their first World Cup encounter came during the 1998 group stage, in a match that saw Brazilian legends Ronaldo and Rivaldo score their first goals in the competition.

The two nations have only faced each other once since then, with Morocco claiming a 2-1 friendly victory in Tunisia in March 2023.

Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored for Morocco in that match, while Brazil managed one goal in response.

Brazil, however, have a strong record against African opposition at the World Cup.

The five-time champions have won seven of their eight World Cup matches against African teams, with their only defeat coming against Cameroon in 2022.

That loss came in a heavily rotated Brazil side, as the Selecao had already secured qualification for the knockout stage before the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh