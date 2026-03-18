Ghanaian auto expert Carvaery Autos highlighted five reliable cars that can be purchased within a ₵100,000 budget, focusing on durability and practicality on Ghanaian roads

Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry were ranked among the top choices due to their strong engines, low maintenance costs, easy access to spare parts, and consistent resale value across the country

Buyers were strongly advised to prioritise well-maintained vehicles and involve a trusted mechanic to inspect for hidden faults such as accident damage or transmission issues before making a purchase

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Ghanaian auto dealer Carvaery Autos has outlined five cars buyers can consider when working with a budget of about ₵100,000, pointing to reliability, maintenance cost, and availability of spare parts as key factors in Ghana’s market.

Carvaery autos outlines 5 durable used cars for Ghanaians on ₵100,000 budget. Image credit: Getty Images & Carvaery autos

Source: Getty Images

In a widely circulated advisory, the dealer noted that despite rising fuel prices and increasing cost of vehicle upkeep, some models continue to stand out for their durability and long-term value on local roads.

The Toyota Corolla topped his list

Leading the list is the Toyota Corolla, described as one of the most dependable vehicles in Ghana.

According to the dealer, models from the mid 2000s to early 2010s remain within reach of the stated budget and are known for lasting performance.

The vehicle’s strong resale value and easy access to spare parts across major cities such as Accra and Kumasi were also highlighted.

The Toyota Camry was also mentioned as a suitable option for buyers seeking more interior space and comfort.

Models within the 2007 to 2011 range were noted for their smooth ride and ability to perform well under Ghana’s weather and traffic conditions, while still maintaining Toyota’s reputation for reliability.

For buyers interested in a more responsive driving experience, the Honda Civic was listed as an alternative.

The dealer indicated that the model combines fuel efficiency with durability, although emphasis was placed on selecting well-maintained units.

Hyundai vehicles, including the Elantra and Sonata, were also featured.

These models were described as offering relatively modern features and good fuel economy at competitive prices, with spare parts increasingly available on the Ghanaian market.

The Nissan Altima completed the list, with the dealer noting its comfort and affordability.

However, potential buyers were advised to carry out thorough checks on the transmission system before purchase.

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Carvaery Autos added a disclaimer

Carvaery Autos added that prices may vary depending on factors such as mileage, condition, and whether the vehicle is locally used or imported. Listings on online marketplaces typically range between ₵80,000 and ₵110,000.

The dealer further stressed the importance of engaging a qualified mechanic before making any purchase, warning that hidden faults could lead to costly repairs.

The advisory concludes that prioritising reliability over appearance remains key for buyers seeking value within the ₵100,000 budget range in Ghana.

Ghanaian auto expert breaks down why the Honda CRV rarely disappoints. Image credit: jetcityimage, Nenad Cavoski (Getty Images), Premario Editions (TikTok).

Source: Getty Images

Premario Edition's views on Honda CRV's reliability

Previously, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian car influencer, Premario Edition, explained why the Honda CRV is so reliable and rarely gives owners issues.

The vehicle dealer highlighted its huge boot space and spacious interior as perfect for families and business use.

He shared why buying the said car gives drivers peace of mind, comfort, and everything modern drivers would need.

Source: YEN.com.gh