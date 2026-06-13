Thomas Partey appears to have shrugged off his Canadian visa denial behind him after being spotted celebrating with Blacko on his birthday

The 33-year-old remains at risk of missing multiple matches at the 2026 World Cup and is all but ruled out of Ghana's opening fixture

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has moved swiftly in an effort to secure a reversal of Canada's visa decision

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Thomas Partey may be facing uncertainty over his World Cup involvement, but the Black Stars midfielder showed little sign of being weighed down by the situation as he marked his birthday alongside award-winning musician Black Sherif.

The Ghana international, whose visa application to Canada was rejected ahead of Ghana's opening Group L clash against Panama, appeared relaxed and cheerful in a viral video circulating on social media.

Thomas Partey Shrugs Off Canada Visa Denial, Celebrates Birthday With Black Sherif in Viral Video

Source: Getty Images

Instead of dwelling on the setback, Partey joined teammates in song and celebration at the team's hotel, turning what could have been a difficult moment into one filled with smiles.

The development means the experienced midfielder is currently unavailable for Ghana's first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17.

Partey to miss Panama clash after Canada setback

The 33-year-old, a key figure in Queiroz's 26-man squad, had his visa application refused ahead of the tournament opener.

Under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), foreign nationals may be deemed criminally inadmissible under certain circumstances.

If conduct being prosecuted abroad would also constitute an offence under the Canadian Criminal Code, officials can determine that an individual is inadmissible.

The legislation also grants border authorities the power to deny entry to foreign nationals facing unresolved criminal charges or ongoing legal proceedings, even in the absence of a conviction.

This applies to Partey, who is currently standing trial in the United Kingdom after being charged with seven counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault involving four women. Nevertheless, he maintains his innocence.

Ghana to appeal Partey's visa refusal

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has issued a strongly worded statement over Canada's decision to deny Thomas Partey a visa for the Black Stars' first World Cup match.

In a statement shared by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Facebook on Saturday, June 13, Ghana expressed disagreement with Canada's decision over the pending criminal proceedings in the UK.

"The Government of Ghana reaffirms the fundamental legal principle of the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of justice and due process in democratic societies.

"While respecting Canada's sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts behind the scenes, Partey's participation against Panama remains uncertain.

Partey celebrates 33rd birthday with Blacko

Away from the legal and administrative storm, Partey embraced a lighter moment as he celebrated turning 33 on June 13.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the midfielder was spotted singing enthusiastically with teammates as Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, passed through the team's hotel lobby.

"Woala bɛ sore, woala bɛ sore. Na woala bɛko asore. Woala bɛ frɛ wo Nyame," Partey and his teammates sang while enjoying the musician's presence.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

The occasion carried extra significance for the midfielder. It marked not only his 33rd birthday but also an opportunity to share a memorable moment with the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year.

Partey was not alone in soaking up the atmosphere. Thomas Brandon-Asante, a known admirer of Black Sherif, joined in the celebrations, while Fatawu Issahaku was also among those enjoying the lively exchange.

For now, Ghana continue preparing for their World Cup opener amid uncertainty surrounding one of their most influential players.

While officials work tirelessly to resolve the visa impasse, Partey's composure has offered a glimpse of resilience within the Black Stars camp.

Source: YEN.com.gh