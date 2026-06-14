South African factory workers protested against the dismissal of foreign employees

The workers said foreign labour helps keep clothing factories running

Some locals warned that removing skilled foreigners could cost them their own jobs

A group of factory workers in South Africa has sparked debate after taking to the streets to protest the dismissal of foreign employees, arguing that the move could harm businesses and leave many local workers without jobs.

South Africans explain why businesses are struggling after foreigners left. Image credit: Bongo Ideas, Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The demonstration, which reportedly involved workers from the clothing and garment manufacturing sector, stood in contrast to previous anti-immigration protests seen in parts of the country.

Instead of calling for foreigners to leave, the workers demanded that skilled foreign employees be allowed to remain in their jobs.

Many of the protesters said their factories rely heavily on experienced foreign workers whose skills are difficult to replace immediately.

They warned that removing such employees could slow production, reduce business revenue and ultimately affect the livelihoods of South African workers as well.

Workers say foreigners help create jobs

One woman who identified herself as a local South African said the dismissal of foreign workers was already having a negative impact on people employed in the industry.

According to her, many of the foreigners being removed from workplaces possess valuable skills that contribute directly to the success of businesses.

“We are losing our jobs because the foreigners they are taking away are the ones who are giving us jobs,” she said during the protest.

The woman further argued that some foreign workers are involved in specialised areas of production that help factories remain competitive and profitable.

Her comments were echoed by several other demonstrators who insisted that the issue should not be viewed through the lens of nationality but rather through the importance of maintaining functioning businesses.

Protesters rejected xenophobia

Another protester passionately called on South African authorities to reconsider policies that could force foreign workers out of factories.

He said:

“No xenophobia, we need foreigners here. They are our people.”

Addressing the country's leadership, he added: “Mr President, you can't chase foreigners. They are part of us. If you chase them, we are nothing. We will be hungry. Our children have to eat.”

His remarks drew support from fellow demonstrators, many of whom carried signs and chanted messages calling for unity between South Africans and foreign workers.

The protest highlighted a different perspective in the ongoing immigration debate, with workers arguing that foreign employees contribute positively to the economy rather than taking opportunities away from locals.

Clothing industry raised concerns

One of the strongest arguments raised during the demonstration came from workers involved in garment production.

A speaker claimed that factories have struggled to find enough skilled local machinists despite efforts to train South Africans for the roles.

Watch the Facebook video of the protestors below:

He said:

“South Africans can't even make one garment. We've been trying to train them, and since last year, we haven't had one good machinist to do even one garment.”

He warned that businesses were already losing money because of labour shortages and insisted that experienced foreign workers must be allowed to stay.

The protest has since attracted attention on social media, where many users expressed surprise at seeing South African workers publicly defending foreign employees.

For the demonstrators, however, the message was simple: keeping skilled foreign workers in factories helps businesses survive, protects jobs and ensures families continue to earn a living.

Mozambique says five of its nationals were killed in xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Credit: KOLA SULAIMON / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mozambique nationals dead in xenophobic attack

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mozambique reports five nationals killed in xenophobic attacks amid South Africa's rising anti-migrant protests.

Ghana and Nigeria announce evacuations for their citizens as violence intensifies in South Africa.

Mossel Bay mayor expresses deep concern over the violent xenophobic incidents and rising tensions.

Source: YEN.com.gh