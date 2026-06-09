South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu turned himself in to Gauteng police on June 8, 2026, to serve a 10-day jail sentence for contempt of court

The Amabhinca Nation leader was found guilty of violating a court order barring him from repeating defamatory claims that Nigerian crime lords had paid Julius Malema

Despite surrendering, Mchunu was released after Malema filed an urgent application seeking a harsher six-month sentence, with the case set for June 17

South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu has been hit with bad news as he faces six months in jail.

South African anti-Immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu faces six months in jail after a legal filing by Julius Malema. Image credit: NgizweMchunu

Source: Facebook

The vocal leader of the Amabhinca Nation, a prominent player in the alleged xenophobic attacks in South Africa, turned himself in to the police in Gauteng on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Mchunu was sentenced to ten days in jail for contempt of court by the Gauteng High Court in relation to a case filed against him by prominent politician Julius Malema, the founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Julius Malema filed a defamatory case after the anti-immigrant activist claimed he had been paid millions of rand by alleged Nigerian crime lords to support illegal immigration.

After a court order was issued barring him from repeating the defamatory claims, he violated it, leading to a June 5 order finding him guilty and sentencing him to 10 days in jail.

After the court order sentencing him for contempt, Mchunu turned himself in to the police to serve his sentence.

The anti-immigrant activist also issued an unreserved apology to Malema and the courts for violating the earlier order.

The Facebook video of Ngizwe Mchunu at the police station is below.

Ngizwe Mchunu faces six months in jail

Despite turning himself in, Ngizwe Mchunu was reportedly allowed to go home after Julius Malema filed a motion seeking the court to impose a harsher sentence on the former radio presenter.

The amended order sought a six-month sentence for Mchunu’s contempt, with the case set to be heard on June 17.

Julius Malema's EFF announced the newest action in a post shared to Twitter on June 8.

"EFF President and Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema has filed an urgent contempt of court application in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, against Ngizwe Mchunu," the post said.

"The application seeks an order declaring Mchunu guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 6 months' imprisonment without the option of a fine."

The Twitter post shared by the EFF about Julius Malema's new application against Mchunu is below.

South African anti-Immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls for backup from supporters after being dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission. Image credit: @matigary

Source: Facebook

South African anti-immigrant activist faces court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over her group's actions.

The SAHRC's lawsuit centred on March and March's actions blocking immigrants from receiving life-saving healthcare at South African hospitals.

In a viral May 29 video, Jacinta broke down and urged her supporters to storm the Durban High Court on June 2, when her case was set to be heard.

Source: YEN.com.gh