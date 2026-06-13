FIFA has instructed Egypt to remove the seven stars above their crest for the 2026 World Cup

The world governing body has also requested adjustments to the colour of the team's lettering and numbering ahead of the competition

Drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand, the Pharaohs will be hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Egypt's return to the FIFA World Cup has been overshadowed by an unexpected off-field controversy after reports emerged that the Pharaohs have been instructed to alter one of the most iconic features of their national team jersey.

The North African giants, who are back on football's biggest stage for the first time since Russia 2018, are now scrambling to comply with FIFA's kit regulations ahead of their opening Group G clash against Belgium on June 15 in Seattle.

World Cup 2026: FIFA Bans Egypt From Using Stars on Jerseys at Tournament

Source: Getty Images

According to reports corroborated by respected African football journalist Micky Jnr, Egypt will not be permitted to wear their shirts featuring the seven stars displayed above the national crest.

The directive means one of the team's most cherished symbols of success will be absent during the tournament.

Why FIFA asked Egypt to change their jerseys?

The seven stars have long formed part of Egypt's football identity, representing the country's record seven Africa Cup of Nations triumphs.

However, FIFA has reportedly requested that the stars be removed before the Pharaohs take to the field at the World Cup.

The ruling compels the Egyptian Football Association to revise the design to align with the governing body's regulations regarding branding and kit presentation at major competitions.

For many supporters, the stars symbolise decades of continental excellence and national pride.

Their absence will mark a noticeable visual change for a team that has traditionally celebrated its African dominance through its jersey design.

The modifications do not end there.

FIFA has also reportedly instructed Egypt to remove the gold-coloured lettering and numbering from their kits, insisting on an approved alternative colour scheme that complies with tournament standards, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

World Cup 2026: FIFA Bans Egypt From Using Stars on Jerseys at Tournament

Source: Getty Images

Egypt shift focus to Belgium match

Despite the distraction, attention within the camp is gradually turning back to matters on the pitch.

Egypt begin their World Cup campaign against Belgium on June 15 before taking on Iran and New Zealand in what promises to be a fiercely contested Group G.

Led by captain Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs will draw confidence from their most recent meeting with Belgium.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Egypt defeated the Europeans 2-1 in an international friendly, delivering one of their most impressive performances in recent years, per FIFA.

However, the challenge awaiting them this time appears even steeper.

Belgium have rediscovered consistency since Rudi Garcia succeeded Domenico Tedesco, going unbeaten in their last 13 matches while scoring 20 goals across their last five outings.

Egypt, meanwhile, are still searching for their first-ever World Cup victory.

Across seven matches spanning three separate appearances, the Pharaohs have yet to taste success on football's grandest stage. That statistic underlines the size of the task ahead.

Source: YEN.com.gh