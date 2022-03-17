Gabby Otchere-Darko has called for a national debate about the country's serious economic challenges.

The President's confidante wants a public debate to determine whether Ghana should go for an IMF bail or pass the E-Levy or none or both.

He said the country started the year with a severe setbacks that has affected key government programmes.

A confidante of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has called for a national debate to decide whether Ghana should go to the IMF for a bailout or pass the unpopular E-Levy.

In a tweet on Thursday, the founder of pro-governing New Patriotic Party think tank, Danquah Institute, said the Ghana is faced with tough economic decisions because this year started on a bad note for the country.

He mentioned, for instance, that the year started without the “usual $3 billion injection of Eurobond cash.”

He said this has affected some of government’s flagship policies like the GhanaCARES which is hinged on the contentious E-Levy bill that may not be passed by Parliament.

Multiple analyses on Ghana’s economy over the last couple of weeks paint a bleak picture.

Country Director for the World Bank in Ghana, Pierre Laporte, said recently that the economic situation was dire.

According to him, available data points to a very serious economic situation and has urged the Government of Ghana to be transparent with citizens.

Mr Laporte made the comments during a public lecture organised by the OneGhana Movement on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Already, Ghana sits at the bottom of a 15-currency ranking after depreciating by 7.6% to the U.S. dollar.

This makes the local currency the worst-performing on the continent.

