Some of the terminals and sections at Ghana's only international airport have been denied electricity by the ECG.

The utility company said the Kotoka International Airport owes a whopping GH¢45 million in piled-up debts.

A spokesperson for the ECG has said unless at least half of the debt is cleared power will not be restored to the affected areas.

Ghana’s only international airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was plunged in darkness on Monday after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut the power supply of huge debtors.

Pulse News reports that the ECG was compelled to cut power to the managers of the airport on March 14, 2022, because the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), manager of the facility has piled up electricity debts exceeding GH¢45 million.

The report explains that an ECG task force stormed the airport and disconnected the power supply to force the GACL to pay up.

Only Terminal 3, for international arrivals, and a few other areas were spared, according to the reports.

The leader of the disconnection task force, Nene Shadrach, told the media after the exercise that until 50% of the debt is paid, power will not be restored.

He said many attempts to get the GACL to pay the debts have been unsuccessful.

Just last week, the KIA was recognised as one of the recipients of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards by the Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The awarding institution said KIA was airports that received good reviews by international travelers.

The KIA said at the time that the recognition was evidence of the successful efforts by its partners and staff to provide a superior customer experience.

The Kotoka International Airport receives between two million and five million passengers a year.

