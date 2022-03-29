Producers of sachet water, popularly called 'pure water' and other forms of packaged water will increase prices again from April 1

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers say the increase has been necessary due to the rising cost of inputs

The association has disclosed that prices will generally go up by up to 20% for some products from April 1, 2022

Producers of sachet water and other forms of packaged water have announced that they will increase retail prices from Friday, April 1, 2022.

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) said that after consulting with key players in the value chain, an upward review is the only economically sensible decision.

NASPAWAP, according to a report by Pulse, said recent recurrent fuel price hikes, an increase in the cost of imported machine parts, among others, have driven up input costs.

According to the association, the price review has been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, including fuel, machine parts, and packaging materials which are mainly imported.

The association proposed a general following the upward review but said prices may still vary slightly due to differences in transporting the finished product to their final destination.

The proposed prices are as follows:

Bottled water (500ml) – GHS2.00,

bottled water (750ml) or medium size – GHS 2.50

1.5L bottled water GHS3.50

One bag of sachet water (500ml by 30 pieces) – GHS 6.00 from the retail trucks. But mini-shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GHS8.00per bag (maximum price)

The packaged water producers have urged the government to remove levies and taxes charged on their products to beat down consumers' prices and protect jobs.

The NASPAWAP reviewed the prices of their products in December last year in response to similar concerns about the rising cost of production inputs.

Source: YEN.com.gh