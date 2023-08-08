GRA has announced that a new tax regime that swaps 12% VAT on every stake of a bet or a lottery for a 10% withholding tax on winnings will start on August 15

The new tax system for bets and lottery is part of revisions under the amended Income Tax Act 2023 (No.2), Act 1094

Also, from August 15, fruit juices, grapes, and vegetable juices that are unfermented and do not contain added spirits or sugar will attract 20% of excise duty

From August 15, 2023, the government will begin taking 10% of every winning from sports and other bettings and lottery as part of a revision of the current tax regime.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) the state agency that will be mandated to charge the taxes has explained that the new 10% withholding tax will replace the existing 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on each stake.

The 10% tax will be charged on profits an individual makes after each win.

Sanctions will apply to gaming companies that fail to comply

According to a Citi News report, Edward Gyamerah of GRA's domestic tax revenue division has explained that it is important for gaming companies to comply with the new tax system to avoid sanctions.

"As you have been appointed as withholding agents, the obligation is on you to withhold. If you fail to do that...you can be assured that your licenses will be withdrawn,” he warned.

New excise duties on beverages

The new tax system for bets and lottery is not the only revision under the amended Income Tax Act 2023 (No.2), Act 1094.

From August 15, fruit juices, grapes, and vegetable juices that are unfermented and do not contain added spirits or sugar will attract a 20% tax in the form of excise duty.

Meanwhile, the excise duty on other beverages has also been increased from 17.5% to 20%.

There is, however, good news for companies that use local raw materials because they will get a rebate on their excise duty payments under the new tax regime.

The new tax regime is GRA's way of improving revenue mobilisation.

