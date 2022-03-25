The 15p fuel price reduction announced by the government yesterday has been described as insignificant by many Ghanaians

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to blast the government for taking off only 15p when at the last pricing window the price jumped by GHS2

Commercial drivers have also criticised the reduction as insignificant and have threatened to increase transport fares soon

Hundreds of Ghanaians have been expressing their unhappiness on social media since the government announced a 15 pesewas reduction in the price of petroleum products.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, yesterday, March 24, 2022, announced a series of measures to mitigate the economic hardships during a press briefing.

Ghanaians on a street in Accra.

Source: Getty Images

To tackle the increasing fuel cost, the Minster announced 15 pesewas cut in taxes on a litre of petroleum products from April 1, 2022.

He said, however, that the tax cut on the litre of fuel will be reversed after three months.

Outlining the specific taxes that have been scrapped to enable the 15 pesewas reprieve, the Minister said 2 pesewas per litre had been taken off the BOST margin.

However, hundreds of Ghanaians have taken to social media to scold the government for removing a paltry 15p from the cost buildup of petrol and diesel when the price went up by over GH¢2 cedis just last week.

Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of COPEC-Ghana, a respected organisation that monitors petroleum consumption trends in Ghana, called the 15p reduction insensitive.

"A total of 15 pesewas reduction in the crazy fuel price levels is to say the least very unfortunate n insensitive...Margins have been reduced but he's holding on to all his taxes?? Woooowww," he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Another commentator, a journalist, wrote sarcastically:

"In one pricing window, price per litre of fuel went up by almost 2 cedis at some pumps. The far-reaching solution is to take 15 pesewas off. We are indeed grateful."

The situation reduction has also piqued commercial transport operators who have said the magnitude of the reduction was inadequate.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and other transport unions have said the 15p cut was disappointing.

They told Joy News that they would have been better off if the government had not scrapped the taxes.

"If this is all they can do for us, I will say we are ungrateful. The GH¢0.15 is woefully inadequate, so we'd have to meet and decide on which way we are going to move," Spokesperson for GPRTU, Imoro Abass, said after the Finance Minister announced the reduction.

