The Bank of Ghana has warned the business community in Ghana against pricing and doing other related activities in dollars and other foreign currencies

The central bank said transacting in foreign currency in Ghana without authorisation is against the law

The BoG said in a statement that it is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to continue the clampdown on businesses flouting the law

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the business community against pricing, advertising, receiving, or making payments in dollars and other foreign currency in Ghana without its approval.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the central bank said the long-standing order is consistent with the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

“Such violations are punishable on summary conviction, by a fine of up to seven hundred penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 18 months, or both.

“Bank of Ghana hereby cautions the general public to desist from dealing in illegal forex activities (black market transactions), pricing, advertising, receipting or making payments for goods and services in foreign currency in Ghana, without the requisite license or authorization from Bank of Ghana,” the statement stressed.

The statement signed by the Secretary to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Sandra Thompson, reminded the public that “the sole legal tender in Ghana is the Ghana Cedi.”

The central bank stated that it would collaborate with National Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to continue the clampdown on illegal foreign exchange operations.

“All offenders shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement warned.

