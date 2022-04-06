US embassy in Ghana has served notice of a scam that asks students to make a down payment in exchange for scholarships in US colleges

The scam alert stated that the US government or its agencies will not demand money for scholarship deals

The embassy has asked the public to get information directly from Education USA or via the official US embassy email

The United States embassy in Accra has issued a scam alert to students about a scheme promising scholarships in US colleges in exchange for money.

In a post on Facebook, the embassy said the US government or its education agencies do not demand money for scholarship applications.

“Ghanaian students have received phone calls claiming to be from EducationUSA or from the US Embassy offering scholarships to study in the United States in exchange for a down payment.

“Official US Government educational and exchange opportunities DO NOT require a payment or down payment to apply. Do not be scammed. Get information directly from EducationUSA or email: edusainaccra@state.gov.” the embassy said.

