Minority MPs are claiming that some of their members were marked absent the day the E-Levy was passed

The NDC MPs are accusing the Clerk of Parliament of partisanship by colluding with the Majority to omit the names of their members from the register

The MPs said the situation has prompted suspicion among their constituents and the general public

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have gone wild in Parliament with allegations that some of their members were deliberately marked absent on the day the E-Levy was passed.

The Minority MPs are accusing Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Nsiah, of colluding with the Majority side to omit some eight NDC MPs from the attendance register on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The E-Levy was passed to the surprise of the Minority in Parliament. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

According to the NDC MPs, although the said MPs were present for parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, their names were not captured in the register.

The MPs said the situation created an unfavourable reaction from their constituents.

Ghana’s Parliament passed the controversial E-levy tax bill Tuesday after the Minority group staged a walkout.

After a long absence to allow for broader stakeholder consultations, the bill was sprung on the House under a certificate of urgency.

After the Minority MPs walked out of the House after the bill was scheduled for voting during proceedings, the one-sided House of Majority MPs passed the bill.

E-Levy: Analyst Predicts An Increase In Cheque Transactions By ‘Tax Sensitive’ Ghanaians

A financial analyst has predicted an increase in cheque transactions among Ghanaians and businesses and a dip in mobile money transactions in response to the E-Levy passage.

Executive Director, Center for Economics, Finance and Inequality Studies (CEFIS), Dr. Benjamin Amoah, has said that because cheque transactions attract no taxes, “tax-sensitive” Ghanaians will move away from mobile transactions that attract a 1.5% levy.

He also said a major deficit will hit the government’s projected GHS6.9 billion annual revenue.

E-Levy: Mobile Money Agents Threaten To Shut Down Businesses Over Passage Of Bill

Mobile money operators have warned that they may be forced to shut down their businesses following the passage of the E-Levy bill on Tuesday.

An association representing over 1,000 mobile money agents across the country has said its members are deeply concerned about the repercussions of the bill's passage on their incomes.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana told Citi News that their business is already faced with setbacks that will be worsened by the new 1.5% to be charged on some transactions.

