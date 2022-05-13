The Energy Ministry has dismissed claims that power rationing was imminent due to recent erratic power supply

The Ministry's PRO, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, said unexpected glitches in equipment are to blame for the intermittent power cuts

He said the government under Nana Akufo-Addo remains committed to supplying power to homes and businesses

The Energy Ministry has said the recent intermittent cuts in electricity supply are caused by glitches in equipment and not a sign that dumsor is returning.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that some experts who have explained the intermittent power cuts as a sign that dumsor is returning have exaggerated the issue.

“In the energy sector, you are basically dealing with machines. Just like your car sometimes, you would expect that it will serve you smoothly but midway to your workplace or destination, it develops some technical faults. This is the situation sometimes with our power value chain infrastructure,” he told YEN.com.gh.

The Energy Ministry PRO’s comments were in response to concerns that the country was facing a shortage of the quantity of electricity required for homes and businesses.

Unexpected power cuts can last for a minimum of 30 minutes to one hour and a maximum of up to 12 hours in many parts of the country.

Experts in the field, like Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby and a former Deputy Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, say the intermittent power cuts are indications of an impending dumsor. Dumsor is the local term that came up during the electricity rationing era of 2009 and 2011.

However, the Energy Ministry PRO said concerns about energy capacity deficit, lack of investment and poor oversight of the sector are unfounded.

“The Minister [Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh] has asked and continues to ask GRIDCO and ECG and all players in the value chain to work assiduously to ensure that in the event of intermittent trips and cuts, power will be restored as soon as practicable,” Mr Obeng-Fosu assured.

He said the government remains committed to solving every challenge in the generation, transmission, and distribution of power.

