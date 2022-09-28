Galamsey Miners Take Over Rice Farms In Upper Denkyira East

Rice farmers in the Upper Denkyira East municipality are lamenting the devastating effects of illegal miners

The farmers say the miners are fast taking over their rice plantations which is a huge source of worry for them

The situation has led to the miners wallowing in abject poverty after selling their farmlands to the illegal miners and misusing the proceeds from the sale

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Illegal miners in the Upper Denkyira East municipality are said to have taken over rice farms in the area.

The farmers worried about the development lament the devastating effects of galamsey in the community.

Galamsey miners operating in some parts of the country Image Credit: @radiotamale

Source: Facebook

The Municipal Director of Agric, Obeng Nimoh, says vast acres of arable and swampy lands reserved for extensive rice and vegetable production have been lost to the widespread illegal mining activities.

Narrating the modus operandi of those involved in the act, he told the Ghana News Agency that before nightfall, the young miners trek in single file and head to their sites to mine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also expressed worry at the approach by the illegal miners, which clogs the water bodies with mud, thereby affecting irrigation, saying their activities, if left unchecked, will have dire consequences on the environment and Ghana’s food security.

“You can see the way illegal miners have devastated not just the rice farms and vegetables but other crops as well. This is a sad situation that had destroyed the backbone of the country’s economy,” he lamented.

He said the worst affected areas include Opponso, Buabenso, Fawomanye, Denkyira-Fosu, Asmah-Camp, Kyekyewere, Akropong, Adwumam, Pokukrom, and Mmeredane.

These areas are not the only ones feeling the brunt of the activities of illegal miners and leaving in their wake destruction to water bodies and polluted environments.

In some areas, the miners have successfully taken over plantations and converted farmlands into galamsey sites. The farmers in Upper Denkyira East are thus sending an SOS message to the government to come to their aid before a similar plight befalls them.

Cocoa Farmer Justifies Cutting Trees For Galamsey In Video: “I Have Plenty Money In My Pocket”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a story about a cocoa farmer explaining why he has cut down all his cocoa farms for illegal small-scale mining.

The video of the man, which has gone viral, prompted concerns for Ghana's centuries cocoa industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh