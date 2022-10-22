The Government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed on a Staff-Level Agreement Programme for economic growth

It follows successful negotiations between a delegation from Ghana and the Fund at the annual meetings in Washington DC, USA

In a statement issued on Friday, October 21, the Finance Ministry said both parties agreed to achieve the goal of the programme by the end of the year

Both parties will be working expeditiously to attain the goal of the programme by the end of the year.

The government and the Fund concluded on a clear path toward a Fund-supported Programme at the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington DC to continue negotiations for Ghana's post-covid programme for economic growth.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 21, the Ministry of Finance said the delegation from Ghana and the IMF also discussed a pathway toward economic sustainability. Both parties will continue negotiations in Accra in the next few weeks.

