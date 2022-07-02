Lawmaker, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has expressed sadness over the government's decision to seek financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

President Nana Akufo-Addo had directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the financial institution

The Assin Central legislator said he became extremely unhappy when he saw the publication about the decision

Speaking on the move, the outspoken MP said he was extremely unhappy when he learned the government will commence talks with the financial institution.

''I'm very sad today when I saw the publication that we are going to the IMF; that is what [former president] Mahama was praying for, he has gotten his wish,'' he said in a video.

''You cannot - read my lips, and I'm not scared of anybody in the party. I'll tell you the gospel truth. It's the gospel truth. Those who take you to the IMF, this same face, cannot break the eight,'' he stressed.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong's remarks sharply oppose his colleague Bolgatanga Central MP's favourable comments about the government's move to seek external financial aid to uproot the nation from the economic doldrums.

Hon Isaac Adongo, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the move to go to the IMF was the most sensible decision to take, albeit late.

''The reality is that we ought to focus on how to get Ghana out of this difficulty. We need to put our best foot forward so that we get a very good programme that will be a programme that will turn things around and make Ghana better,'' he said, per 3news.

''I believe that the issues around what you said before, what you did say before will go on, but the most important thing is that it was the most sensible decision to take,'' he added.

President Directs Finance Minister To Engage IMF For Economic Programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic programme.

The global economic disruption triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened Ghana's macroeconomy. High public debt, rising inflation, and depleting foreign reserves have destabilised the balance of payment.

