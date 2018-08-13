Ho Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements

If you are looking for an ideal place to learn and build a solid foundation for your career, Ho Technical University in Ghana is a suitable place for you. HTU will impart skills that can help you jumpstart or advance your career. All Ho Technical University courses are listed below.

This article provides information on the current HTU courses for undergraduates and postgraduates, the tuition and hostel fee estimates, and the minimum entry requirements for master's, bachelor's, and higher national diploma programs.

Ho Technical University courses

Ho Technical University's history goes back to 1968 when the school was established as Ho Technical Institute (HTI). The institute became a polytechnic in 1986 and was upgraded to a fully-fledged tertiary institution in 1993. In 2007, HTU was among the many polytechnics in Ghana that began offering degree courses. Below is a list of programs the school offers:

Undergraduate degree programs (weekend and regular sessions)

Choosing a good higher learning institute will have you anchored and ready to face your career. HTU is among the best institutes to consider. Its undergraduate courses include:

Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology

Bachelor of Technology, Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Management

Bachelor of Technology, Food Technology

Bachelor of Technology, Tourism, Leisure and Events Management

Bachelor of Technology, Information and Communication Technology

Bachelor of Technology, Agro Enterprise Development

Bachelor of Technology, Statistics and Finance

Bachelor of Technology, Computer Science

Faculty of Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Automobile Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Design and Manufacturing Engineering

Bachelor of Technology, Biomedical Engineering

Faculty of Built & Natural Environment

Bachelor of Technology, Building Technology

Bachelor of Technology, Facilities & Estate Management

Bachelor of Technology, Architectural Technology

Bachelor of Technology, Environmental Science

Faculty of Art and Design

Bachelor of Technology, Fashion Design and Textiles

Bachelor of Technology, Industrial Art (Options in sculpture, painting, graphic design, ceramics, textiles)

Faculty of Applied Social Sciences

Bachelor of Science, Economics & Innovation

Bachelor of Communication & Applied Media Technology

HTU Business School (regular and weekend sessions)

Bachelor of Science, Accounting (Finance or Taxation options)

Bachelor of Science, Financial Services (Banking and Finance)

Bachelor of Science, Financial Services (Finance and Insurance)

Bachelor of Science, Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Marketing and Information Technology (Top-up option only)

Bachelor of Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Secretaryship and Management Studies

Bachelor of Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management (Top-up option only)

Higher National Diploma (HND) programs

A Higher National Diploma is equivalent to the first two years of a Bachelor's degree. Ho Technical University offers the following HND programs:

Faculty of Engineering (regular and weekend sessions)

HND Agricultural Engineering

HND Mechanical Engineering (automobile/production)

HND Civil Engineering

HND Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Faculty of Built & Natural Environment

HND Building Technology

Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology

HND Food Technology

HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management (regular and weekend sessions)

HND Statistics

HND Agro. Enterprise Development

HND Computer Science

HND Information and Communication Technology (regular and weekend sessions)

Faculty of Art and Design

HND Fashion Design and Textiles (regular and weekend sessions)

HND Industrial Art (Options: sculpture, painting, graphic design, ceramics, textiles)

HTU Business School

HND Accountancy (regular and weekend sessions)

HND Marketing

HND Secretaryship and Management Studies (regular and weekend sessions)

HND Banking and Finance

HND Purchasing and Supply

Professional CIMG Program

Postgraduate programs

Earning your master's degree is a smart move because it helps provide long-term financial stability. Master's degrees offered at HTU include:

MSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management

MTech Automobile Engineering

MTech Production Engineering

MTech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

MTech Agricultural Engineering (with options in Farm Machinery & Power Engineering, Post-harvest & Food Security, and Soil & Water Engineering)

Non-tertiary programs

Non-tertiary programs are educational or training courses you can do before pursuing tertiary education (college or university). You can enroll in the following HTU non-tertiary programs:

Advanced Fashion (2 years)

Cosmetology (1 year)

Certificate II in Catering and Hospitality Management (2 years)

Diploma in Business Studies (Accounting, Secretarial, Marketing, and Statistics Options) (1 year)

Pre-HND Access Course (1 year)

Ho Technical University admission requirements

HTH has the following minimum entry requirements for mature applicants and master's, bachelor's, and HND programs:

Master's degree programs

Applicants must have a minimum of Second Class Lower in a related field of study.

Bachelor's degree programs

WASSCE holders should have credit passes (A1-C6) in six (6) subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies, plus three (3) relevant elective subjects.

TVET certificate holders (Certificate II holders) need credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science plus three (3) relevant trade courses.

HND holders (or an equivalent diploma) must possess a minimum of second class lower in a related Field of study. Successful applicants are admitted into level 300.

GBCE holders need six (6) credits, including English, Business Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies.

HND programs

WASSCE holders should have passes (A1-D7) in six (6) subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies, plus three (3) relevant elective subjects.

TVET certificate holders (Certificate II holders) need passes in English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, or Social Studies plus three (3) relevant trade courses.

GBCE holders need five (5) credits, including English, Business Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies.

Mature applicants

Applicants who are 25 years and above are eligible to apply.

How to apply for Ho Technical University's courses?

The application process is easy:

Visit the HTU website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "Apply now."

Read instructions on how to buy an e-voucher/voucher. You will need the Serial Number and PIN on the e-voucher when logging into the Ho Technical University application portal.

Scroll down to "THE APPLICATION PROCEDURE."

Click on the link under "Start Online Submission."

Log on to the HTU online admissions system using the Serial Number and PIN of the e-voucher/voucher.

Upon completing and submitting your online application, a form number will be generated automatically and sent to you as an SMS.

Enclosed in an envelope is a printed copy of your completed online application declaration form, together with photocopies of your academic certificate(s) or result slip(s) and a passport photo.

For mature applicants, enclose proof of your date of birth (i.e., use your birth certificate and any supporting document(s)).

Add copies of your original transcripts, academic certificate, and passport photo to the declaration form for top-up degree applicants.

Write at the back of the envelope the form number before posting to:

The Registrar,

Ho Technical University,

P.O. Box HP 217,

Ho.

Ho Technical University fees

HTU fees should be paid through EAGLE PAY at any networked GCB Bank branch. Meanwhile, the SRC dues should be paid directly into SRC A/C No. 6010221897 at any networked Zenith Bank Ghana branch, and the bank slip should be sent to the SRC Office to get an official receipt. Below are the estimated Ho Technical University tuition fees for Ghanaian and international students (regular and weekend options):

Regular students fees

Fees paid to Ho Technical University are non-refundable. Ghanaian and international students enrolled in the regular sessions pay the following tuition fees:

Bachelor's degree fees (Ghanaian students)

Faculties 1st year 2nd year 3rd year 4th year Faculty of Engineering ₵ 3,294 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 3,121 Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology ₵ 3,294 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 3,121 Faculty of Art & Design ₵ 3,213 ₵ 2,731 ₵ 2,731 ₵ 3,041 Business School ₵ 3,138 ₵ 2,656 ₵ 2,656 ₵ 2,966 Faculty of Built & Natural Environment ₵ 3,294 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 2,811 ₵ 3,121 SRC Dues ₵ 158 ₵ 138 ₵ 138 ₵ 138

HND fees (Ghanaian students)

Faculties 1st year 2nd year 3rd year Faculty of Engineering ₵ 2,579 ₵ 1,984 ₵ 2,047 Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology ₵ 2,579 ₵ 1,984 ₵ 2,047 Faculty of Art & Design ₵ 2,554 ₵ 1,958 ₵ 2,033 Business School ₵ 2,427 ₵ 1,838 ₵ 1,912 Faculty of Built & Natural Environment ₵ 2,579 ₵ 1,984 ₵ 2,047 SRC Dues ₵ 158 ₵ 138 ₵ 138

Postgraduate fees (Ghanaian students)

Programs Fresh student 2nd-year student Master of Technology (1 Year) ₵ 8,216 _ Master of Technology (2 Year) ₵ 7,397 ₵ 7,804 GRASAG Dues ₵ 250 ₵ 250

Non-tertiary fees (Ghanaian students)

Programs Fees DBS (Secretarial Option) ₵ 2,203 DBS (Other Options) ₵ 1,947 Advanced fashion ₵ 2,747 Certificate II ₵ 2,735 EET I & II, CTC I & II, and Others ₵ 2,002 Pre-HND (Access) Programs ₵ 2,095 Apprenticeship ₵ 1,050 National Proficiency Courses ₵ 1,710 SRC Dues ₵ 158

International student fees (Non-Ghanaian students)

Year of study Degree fees HND fees Non-tertiary fees Fresh students $1,200 $1,000 $900 2nd-year students $1,200 $1,000 $900 3rd-year students $1,200 $1,000 _ 4th-year students $1,200 _ _

Weekend students fees

To register for courses in the second semester, pay at least 60% of the total fees in the first semester and pay the remaining in the second semester. Ghanaian and international students enrolled in the weekend sessions pay the following tuition fees:

Bachelor's degree fees (Ghanaian students)

Faculties 1styear 2nd year 3rd year 4th year Faculty of Engineering ₵ 3,754 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,579 Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology ₵ 3,754 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,579 Faculty of Art and Design ₵ 3,674 ₵ 3,141 ₵ 3,141 ₵ 3,499 HTU Business School ₵ 3,599 ₵ 3,066 ₵ 3,066 ₵ 3,424 Faculty of Built & Natural Environment ₵ 3,754 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,221 ₵ 3,579 SRC Dues ₵ 158 ₵ 138 ₵ 138 ₵ 138

HND fees (Ghanaian students)

Faculties 1st year 2nd year 3rd year Faculty of Engineering ₵ 2,961 ₵ 2,316 ₵ 2,371 Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology ₵ 2,961 ₵ 2,316 ₵ 2,371 Faculty of Art and Design ₵ 2,936 ₵ 2,961 ₵ 2,357 HTU Business School ₵ 2,808 ₵ 2,170 ₵ 2,237 Faculty of Built & Natural Environment ₵ 2,961 ₵ 2,316 ₵ 2,371 SRC Dues ₵ 158 ₵ 138 ₵ 138

Postgraduate fees (Ghanaian students)

Programs 1st year 2nd year Master of Technology (1 Year) ₵ 8,216 _ Master of Technology (2 Year) ₵ 7,397 ₵ 7,804 GRASAG Dues ₵ 250 ₵ 250

Non-tertiary fees (Ghanaian students)

Programs Fees DBS (Secretarial Option) ₵ 2,503 DBS (Other Options) ₵ 2,247 Advanced fashion ₵ 2,997 Certificate II ₵ 2,985 EET I & II, CTC I & II, and Others ₵ 2,252 Pre-HND (Access) Programs ₵ 2,345 Apprenticeship ₵ 1,050 National Proficiency Courses ₵ 1,710 SRC Dues ₵ 158

International student fees (Non-Ghanaian students)

Year of study Degree fees HND fees Non-tertiary fees Fresh students $1,200 $1,000 $900 2nd-year students $1,200 $1,000 $900 3rd-year students $1,200 $1,000 4th-year students $1,200

Ho Technical University's hostel fees

Partial payment of hostel fees is not accepted, and fees paid are non-refundable. Hostel fees should be paid into A/C No. 6010205459 at any networked Zenith Bank Ghana branch through XPATH. Submit the bank slip to the hall of residence.

Ghanaian and international (regular and weekend students) who need on-campus accommodation pay the following hostel fees per academic year:

Name of hall Hostel fees per academic year Acolatse/Vodzi Hall ₵ 1,408 Adaklu Hall: Four-in-One (Small) ₵ 1,465 Adaklu Hall: Four-in-One (Large) ₵ 1,684 Adaklu Hall: Six-in-One ₵ 1,408

Students who bring refrigerators into the Ho Technical University hostels pay the following additional fees:

Table-top fridge: ₵ 360

₵ 360 Double-decker fridge: ₵ 432

HO Technical University scholarships

HTU's Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology offers multiple student financial aid programs in partnership with Kingster University. These programs include:

Kingsters' scholarships

Federal Grant Programs

State scholarships

The application requirements are:

You must be a full-time student (at least 12 points).

You must have applied for financial aid on time.

You must meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress standards.

You must have approximately the same amount of financial aid that you had in prior years.

You can reach out to HTU using the following contacts:

Physical address: Ho Technical University, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana

Ho Technical University, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana Telephone: +233 0362026456 | +233 0362028398

+233 0362026456 | +233 0362028398 Email: info@htu.edu.gh

What is the entry requirement for HO Technical University?

The HO Technical University's courses' cut-off points for SSCE candidates is 24, while that of WASSCE is 36.

Is E8 accepted at HO Technical University?

To get admitted into HND courses, WASSCE holders should have passes (A1-D7) in six (6) subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies, plus three (3) relevant elective subjects. You can contact the school to find out whether E8 is allowed.

How do you get the Ho Technical University forms online?

Use the Serial Number and PIN on the e-voucher/voucher to log onto the HTU online admissions system and access an application declaration form. You can buy the voucher from GCB Bank, Zenith Bank, and the Ghana Post Office or purchase a HTU e-voucher online using mobile money.

How much is a Ho Technical University form?

A graduate voucher/e-voucher costs ₵ 240.00, an undergraduate (4yr-direct/top-up degree/HND) voucher/e-voucher costs ₵ 180.00, and a Non-Tertiary voucher/e-voucher costs ₵ 150.00.

How do you submit the Ho Technical University application documents?

Send them to the Ho Technical University postal address:

The Registrar,

Ho Technical University,

P.O. Box HP 217,

Ho.

What are the requirements at Ho Technical University?

All applicants need an e-voucher/voucher Serial Number and PIN, a printed copy of the completed online application declaration form, photocopies of the academic certificate(s) or result slip(s), and a passport photo. Additional requirements for mature applicants include proof of date of birth (i.e., use a birth certificate and any supporting document(s)). Meanwhile, top-up degree applicants should submit copies of their original transcripts, academic certificates, and passport photos.

How can you check your admission status in HO Technical University?

You can view your admission status on the HTU status-checking webpage using your name, application number, or admission number. If you have been selected for admission, accept the offer of admission and print your admission letter.

Does Ho Technical University have hostels?

The institute provides students with on-campus accommodation at a fee. Adaklu Hall is the largest hostel at the Ho Technical University campus. The three-story building has 22 kitchens, 88 rooms, 92 toilets, 16 power and fire rooms, 2 ironing and washing rooms, and a supermarket. The other hall, Acolatse-Vodzi Hall, accommodates up to 250 students.

The tuition fees charged for Ho Technical University courses are pretty affordable. Students from humble backgrounds are offered scholarships if they meet the requirements. You are welcome to build the foundation for your career at this institute.

