Ghana's inflation rate has been ranked among the worst in the world

On the Hanke's Inflation Dashboard, Ghana ranks number 3 after Zimbabwe and Cuba

The weekly dashboard released on Monday, November 7, 2022, states that Ghana's inflation is 142% compared to the GSS figure of 37.2%

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana’s worsening inflation rate has been ranked among the first five on the Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard.

Ghana ranks third after Zimbabwe and Cuba on the latest leaderboard of worsening inflation rates across the world released on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The influential Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard looks beyond official inflation figures provided by government statisticians and presents a more exhaustive figure.

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta in responsible for making Ghana's economy better. Source: UGC/@steve_hanke

Source: UGC

Prof Hanke says to qualify for entry on the dashboard, a country had to end the year with an annual inflation rate of 25% or more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I made the measurements of each country’s inflation by using high‐frequency, free‐market exchange‐rate data in combination with Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) theory. For countries with elevated inflation rates, the PPP method has proven very accurate and reliable,” he has said.

Ghana sits in the number three position with an inflation rate of 142% although the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) quotes 37.2%.

“In this week's inflation roundup, #Zimbabwe, takes the 1st spot. At present, Zim's inflation is the highest in the world. On Nov 3, I accurately measured Zim's inflation at 417%/yr. That’s 1.5 times higher than the official rubbish produced by the always-incompetent ZimStat,” Prof Hanke posted on Twitter.

Cedi Depreciates To GH¢14.2 To $1 After Recent Gains; Fuel Prices To Increase Further

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that after holding up the American greenback last week, the Ghana cedi started on Monday, November 7, with a poor showing.

Forex bureaus are quoting GH¢14.2 to $1 after initially quoting GH¢13.95 to the dollar.

This means that hours after trading opened on Monday, the cedi lost about 25 pesewas to the dollar.

The are fears that the depreciation of the cedi will further raise the price of fuel even higher on the market.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh