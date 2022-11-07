Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is asking Ghanaians to take it easy with government because things have not always been bad

The vice president said at the 2022 Hogbetsotso festival that the economic management team performed quite well from 2017 to 2020

He wants Ghanaians to remember that they can do a good job despite the economic challenges because they have done so before

Amid the public backlash over the economy hardship, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians not to forget the initial performance of the government.

Addressing an ecstatic crowd at the 60th celebration of Hogbetsotso festival at the Anloga park, in the Volta Region, Dr Bawumia insisted that the country’s economic outlook before the onset of the pandemic was positive.

He said the reason the government constantly attributes the current economic crises to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war was because these two truly hit hard at the NPP government’s performance on the economy.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is touted as an economic wizard with good ideas to solve all of Ghana's problems.

“Judging government by the development in the global space and not including the performance of the economy when we assumed office in 2017 to 2020 is an anti-climax. And we all know that period gave us a strong economy,” he said.

The vice president said the economic management team that he heads was working around the clock to deal with challenges such as high food and fuel prices and urged Ghanaians to take a easy on the government.

Inflation in Ghana is at unprecedented levels. Some experts say Ghana's inflation is the third-worse in the world.

The skyrocketing prices of goods on the market has been compounded by the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar. The cedi has lost close to 50% of its value to the dollar since the start of 2022.

An unstable local petroleum market has further worsened the economic situation as fuel price volatility further increases inflation.

The combined effects of these challenges is very high cost of living for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported previously that the cedi started the second week of November on a poor showing after fighting to keep up with the dollar last week.

The cedi has depreciated against the dollar significantly, selling at GH¢14.2 to $1 on the retail/forex market.

The local currency has also depreciated significantly against the Euro and the Pound Sterling.

