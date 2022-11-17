The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has moved to ensure that only fit-for-purpose vehicles would be imported into the country

The GSA has announced that from January 1, 2023, all used vehicles brought into the country must have Certificate of Conformance

The GSA has said a list of acceptable requirements for used vehicles that can be imported into Ghana can obtained at its offices or through third party inspection bodies

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has announced that from January 1, 2023, all used vehicles imported into the country without a Certificate of Conformance would not cleared.

A valid Certificate of Conformance shows the degree to which used cars entering Ghana meet GSA requirements.

The GSA said a valid certificate must therefore conform with its requirements for used vehicles or the “GS 4510:2022 Road vehicles” standard.

Vehicles for sale on a Volkswagen dealership lot in St. James, New York. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“Enforcement of this aspect of the law shall ensure improved safety, quality and asset value of used vehicles imported into Ghana, while sustaining the value chain of the used vehicle industry,” the GSA said in a statement.

A full list of acceptable standards and requirements for used vehicles can be obtained from approved third-party inspection bodies, the GSA said.

