Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paved the path for construction works to commence on the first inland marine port in Northern Ghana.

The historic project includes an accompanying Industrial Park at Debre in the Savannah Region.

The multimodal transport corridor, known as the Trans-Volta Logistics Corridor, is being undertaken by LMI Holdings.

Photos of Bawumia at the groundbreaking ceremony for first inland marine port in Northern Ghana. Source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The project also involves the development of a system to transport containers and bulk cargo from the Port of Tema to Burkina Faso and other landlocked countries via the Volta Lake.

The vice-president said an additional port will be constructed at the termination point of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, which will facilitate the embarkation and disembarkation of cargo from Tema and Debre.

See photos from the sod-cutting event below:

